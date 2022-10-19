What to know about the ALCS: Yankees, Astros can still bring it

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Much unlike the National League, the American League has boiled down to its two best teams from the regular season: the 106-win Houston Astros and the 99-win New York Yankees. Both clubs won their respective divisions. Both weathered the difficult task of resting during the playoffs’ opening weekend, lining up their pitching staffs to their exact liking against lower seeds, then pushing through the five-game division series with home-field advantage. The Astros completed a sweep of the Seattle Mariners with an 18-inning victory. The Yankees went the distance with the upstart Cleveland Guardians, edging them Tuesday evening after rain left no space between the end of the last round and the beginning of this one.

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is set for 7:37 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. Here is what to know:

The Astros have a monopoly on ALCS games. The past six ALCS matchups are Astros vs. Yankees (this year), Astros vs. Boston Red Sox, Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Astros vs. Yankees, Astros vs. Red Sox and Astros vs. Yankees. In that same stretch, the NLCS has been San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies (this year), Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, Dodgers vs. Braves, Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers and Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs.

So while the Dodgers have been close to a constant in the championship round, Houston has been an immovable rock. The Astros’ lone title came in 2017, and it was later stained by the revelation of their illegal use of technology and trash can-banging to steal signs. Their quest for another championship coincides with Manager Dusty Baker’s hunt for his first. Baker, 73, has been to two World Series and fallen short each time. Now it’s mid-October and his team in the mix again.

Aaron Judge could be heating up for the Yankees. After bashing an AL-record 62 home runs in the regular season, Judge was mostly neutralized by the Guardians’ stellar pitching staff in the ALDS. He finished the series with two homers, two singles, a walk and 11 strikeouts in 21 plate appearances. But one of those home runs and one of those singles came in Game 5 on Tuesday, probably piquing the attention of the Astros’ dominant staff.

Not that they needed Judge’s two-hit game to pay attention. He’s been atop the scouting report all along.

Judge against Houston’s pitchers during the regular season: 4 for 27 with two homers, three walks and eight strikeouts.

Yordan Alvarez, the Astros’ most feared hitter, against the Yankees: 5 for 16 with two homers, a double, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander meet again, even if they aren’t facing each other in Game 1. Once teammates with the Astros, each veteran right-hander will play a pivotal role in the ALCS. Verlander, 39, will start the series opener against Jameson Taillon and the Yankees’ bullpen. Cole, having pitched New York to two wins over the Guardians in the ALDS, is expected to pitch Game 3 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Verlander struggled through his lone start of the playoffs, yielding six runs on 10 hits to the Seattle Mariners in four innings. But the Astros recovered, showing they can cover for their ace when he isn’t at his best. The Yankees are still working through their codependency with Cole’s success.

The Astros’ core is familiar with one new face. Joining José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly and Yuli Gurriel is rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña, who slid into a star-sized hole when Carlos Correa departed in free agency last spring. Peña delivered the game-winning homer in that 18-inning victory over the Mariners. During the regular season, he posted a .253 batting average, .289 on-base percentage and .426 slugging percentage with 22 homers and 135 strikeouts in 136 games. He now steps onto the biggest stage of his young career.

