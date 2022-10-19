Capitals winger Connor Brown out indefinitely, placed on injured reserve

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals winger Connor Brown will be out long term with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday. Brown was injured in Monday’s game against Vancouver. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was still being determined if he needs surgery. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brown’s injury occurred in the third period, when he took an awkward hit along the boards from the Canucks’ Noah Juulsen. Brown had to be helped off the ice before heading straight to the dressing room. He did not appear to put any weight on his right leg as he was being helped off. Brown has no points in four games this season.

“We were really excited to have him here and be part of our organization,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of Brown Wednesday afternoon. “Disappointing for us, disappointing for him. It’s unfortunate … sometimes, things just happen on the ice and all of a sudden they have long-term effects on them so he’ll be missed while he’s out.”

The Capitals placed Brown on injured reserve Wednesday afternoon. Players remain on the IR list for a minimum of seven of days after the injury.

Washington was counting on Brown to fill in while Tom Wilson recovers from surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee. Now, the Capitals will have to scramble to find the best replacement on the top line.

“Guys are just gonna have to step up and fill different positions,” Laviolette said. “There’s been a couple guys sitting out of the lineup really excited to get in there so one of them will get a crack at it.”

Washington’s next game is Thursday in Ottawa. The Capitals will be without Brown and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs.

Without Kuznetsov and Brown, Connor McMichael and Joe Snively are projected to be in the lineup against the Senators. McMichael, 21, played 68 games for the Capitals last season and had nine goals and nine assists. Snively, 26, played 12 games with four goals and three assists.

McMichael, the Capitals’ first-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft, said he thought his preseason game against Detroit was his best showing in training camp and he hopes Thursday’s game will show why he deserves to be a full-time NHL player.

“I just need to show my compete level,” McMichael said. “My intention out there is just to prove that I'm willing to battle for pucks and fight for ice time.”

The Capitals also recalled Beck Malenstyn Wednesday from the team’s American Hockey League in Hershey, Pa. Malenstyn, 24, had one goal in 12 NHL games last season for Washington. Malenstyn is projected to be an extra forward in Thursday’s lineup.

The Capitals did some major shuffling to their forward lines at Wednesday’s practice. Lars Eller was elevated to the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary, while Dylan Strome moved down to the second line with Aliaksei Protas and T.J. Oshie.

McMichael and Snively are set to be on the third and fourth lines, respectively. It appears McMichael will center the line of Marcus Johansson and Anthony Mantha. Snively will be on the left wing of Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line. Snively also is expected to get looks on the second power play unit.

While there were no injuries to the blue line, Washington also decided to change the defensive pairings. Dmitry Orlov was paired with John Carlson and Martin Fehervary slid down to play with Nick Jensen. Washington briefly used with these pairings in the third period of Monday’s game, and Laviolette said that since they worked so well, the coaching staff wanted to see it in a full game.

“From a production standpoint, it just hadn’t been there,” Laviolette said. “So [assistant coach] Kevin McCarthy and I just talked. He thought that switching the pairs might just maybe create a spark.”

Washington also announced Wednesday it placed winger Carl Hagelin, who is out indefinitely after undergoing arthroscopic hip surgery in October, on long-term injured reserve. He was previously on the injured nonroster list. Center Nicklas Backstrom (hip resurfacing surgery) is also on long-term injured reserve.

Capitals lines at Wednesday’s practice:



Ovechkin-Eller-Sheary

Protas-Strome-Oshie

Johansson-McMichael-Mantha

Snively-Dowd-Hathaway

Malenstyn



Orlov-Carlson

Fehervary-Jensen

Gustafsson-TvR



*Kuznetsov (suspension), Brown (lower body) — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 19, 2022

