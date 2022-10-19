Deshaun Watson has complied with terms of suspension, Roger Goodell says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has complied with the terms of the settlement that resulted in his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday. That suggests Watson remains on course to be reinstated to play for the Browns in a Dec. 4 game at Houston against his former team, the Texans.

“He’s followed all of the terms of the agreement,” Goodell said at the conclusion of a meeting of the NFL’s team owners.

Watson’s suspension resulted from a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association after the league appealed the six-game suspension originally imposed by Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge who is the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA. The league had sought an indefinite suspension of at least one full season based on allegations of sexual misconduct.

Watson also was fined $5 million and was required to undergo a professional evaluation and treatment plan under the terms of the settlement.

Last week, another woman accused Watson of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed in Texas. The woman alleged in the lawsuit that Watson “attempted to solicit sexually related acts with [the] Plaintiff including intercourse” during a December 2020 massage therapy session in Houston.

It was the 26th lawsuit filed against Watson by women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, and it became the second active lawsuit. One suit was withdrawn, and Watson reached settlements with 23 of his accusers.

Watson has not been charged with a crime and previously denied the allegations made against him by the other women.

“We obviously will follow all of those,” Goodell said Tuesday of the new lawsuit. “If there’s new information, we will take that into consideration. But we’ll see as time goes on.”

Owners resolve dispute over St. Louis settlement

The team owners voted unanimously to ratify a proposal for how to divide the payment of the NFL’s $790 million settlement last year with St. Louis to resolve the city’s lawsuit over the Rams’ relocation to Los Angeles in 2016.

Under the resolution, Rams owner Stan Kroenke apparently agreed to pay for the settlement and legal fees, minus the approximately $7.5 million per team that the league previously withheld from the other 31 franchises to contribute toward the total.

Goodell confirmed the agreement but did not divulge details. He also disputed a characterization that the process was contentious among the owners.

“I wouldn’t describe it that way,” he said. “And, no, I won’t comment further on it. That’s a matter for the ownership. It was resolved. It was resolved as partners, and that’s what the league does. I think it was incredibly positive. It was unanimous.”

Owners plan to complete extension with Goodell

The owners emerged from Tuesday’s meeting planning to proceed with negotiations toward completing a contract extension with Goodell, according to a person familiar with the league’s inner workings.

“That’s going to get done,” said that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because negotiations are ongoing.

Goodell’s contract runs through the 2023 season.

