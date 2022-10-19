Sports Betting NFL best bets for Week 7: The Broncos haven’t hit rock bottom yet Montrell Washington's muffed punt contributed to Denver's 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday night. (Washington Post illustration//Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Here’s our Week 6 summary: Whew. The Cincinnati Bengals ended up with a four-point win over the New Orleans Saints thanks to a two-minute drill that resulted in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. (We only needed them to cover a one-point spread for our best bets, but the line closed at Bengals -3.) I will admit: That pick didn’t look pretty, or promising, early on. In fact, the Bengals never had a lead until that decisive drive. They, were, however, the better team. Burrow and the rest of the offense managed 6.4 yards per play compared to 5.6 for New Orleans, and Cincinnati had a success rate of 59 percent on first or second down. (Those are plays that earned a first down or touchdown.) The Saints earned a new set of downs or scored a touchdown on just 38 percent of early downs.

The total scored by the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, unfortunately, fell short of 46½ points, thanks in large part to those teams going a combined 0 for 3 in the red zone. The Packers averaged just 4.0 yards per play, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to be more bothered by his thumb injury than expected, completing 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. The poor passing performance led to a commanding 27-10 upset by the Jets in which the over wasn’t seriously threatened.

Speaking of passing performances, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, despite surprisingly playing from behind the entire game, was held to 243 passing yards by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, cashing the under 277½ passing yards proposition we advocated late last week.

Best bets record: 6-7

Picks were made against the consensus point spreads as of Tuesday evening; odds that have since changed have been updated in bold type, but picks are locked in at the earlier odds.

1. New York Jets at Denver Broncos (-1½)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Pick: New York Jets +1½, although the spread was +3 or even an expensive +3½ at the time of this writing

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. The Jets are on the upswing. Since quarterback Zach Wilson got healthy, Gang Green is scoring 12 more points per game than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia. Wilson, of course, relieved Joe Flacco under center, and Flacco’s offense was scoring 13 points fewer than expected. The Jets have covered the spread by an average of 19.2 points over the three-game stretch with Wilson, including the upset over the Packers on Sunday.

New York’s offense can’t take all the credit for this hot stretch. Its defense has been the seventh best in the league, per Pro Football Focus, while Football Outsiders ranks it 11th. Over the past three weeks, the Jets’ opponents are scoring 13 fewer points per game than expected, the best mark in the NFL over that span.

Denver is trending in the other direction, having covered the spread just twice, with an anemic offense averaging 12 fewer points than expected over the past three weeks. This pick was made before reports emerged that quarterback Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury could be serious, news that moved the point spread from +3 (or even an expensive +3½) to a less desirable +1½, but the Jets are still the pick, up to -2½ if Wilson is out and up to a pick’em if Wilson plays.

2. Green Bay Packers (-5½) at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Under 41½ points, playable to under 40. The game pick is Commanders +5½, but it isn’t a best bet.

There are quarterbacking concerns for both teams in this matchup between disappointing NFC clubs. Packers Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Rodgers’s thumb, injured while being sacked on the final play in a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants, was “hurting” during the loss to the Jets on Sunday. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured finger on his throwing hand and will be sidelined, opening the door for former starter Taylor Heinicke.

Aaron Rodgers says he wants to simplify the offense.



When Matt LaFleur is asked about that, he says, “I don’t know what that means.”



Ok so that’s not great — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 17, 2022

Uncertainty rarely makes anything better, and these two offenses combined to score 24 fewer points than expected last weekend. In fact, after adjusting each team’s scoring rate for the defenses they’ve faced and giving each squad an expected 11 drives to work with, I project 34 points Sunday, prompting me to seek some alternative (lower) totals at plus money.

The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen on the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 7 slate.

3. New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (-1½)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Pick: New Orleans Saints +1½ or +115 or better on the money line

4. Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals (-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -6

5. Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-6½)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -6½

6. Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

Pick: Indianapolis Colts +3 or +125 or better on the money line

7. Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | CBS

Pick: Detroit Lions +7

8. New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -3

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11) at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11

10. Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Pick: Houston Texans +7

11. Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3

12. Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (-6½)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -6½

13. Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins (-7)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +7

14. Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (-8)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN2

Pick: New England Patriots -8

