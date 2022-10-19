Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two prominent NFL quarterbacks are preparing to return to their teams’ lineups this week. Dak Prescott is set to play Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys at home against the Detroit Lions after missing five games because of a fractured right thumb. The Miami Dolphins are making plans for Tua Tagovailoa to play Sunday night at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he missed two games while in the NFL’s concussion protocols.

Prescott returned to the practice field last week but was on the inactive list for the Cowboys’ 26-17 loss Sunday night in Philadelphia. That ended a four-game winning streak with Cooper Rush as the fill-in starter and dropped the Cowboys to 4-2. Prescott said as the Cowboys were leaving Lincoln Financial Field that he plans to play this weekend against the Lions.

I asked Dak Prescott after the #Cowboys loss to the #Eagles whether he believes this week will make his return from fractured thumb: “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.” pic.twitter.com/XRhTy3gzMN — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 17, 2022

Coach Mike McCarthy said at a news conference Monday that he expected Prescott to receive official medical clearance in time to practice fully Wednesday.

“Dak needs to play his game, if he goes this week,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys relied heavily on their defense during their winning streak. Rush avoided mistakes, but that ended with his three-interception performance in Philadelphia. The Cowboys must hope Prescott’s return revs up their offense as they chase the unbeaten Eagles and the New York Giants, who are 5-1, in the suddenly rugged NFC East.

The Dolphins lost the past two games they played without Tagovailoa and are on a three-game skid since their 3-0 start. Doctors cleared Tagovailoa on Saturday, but the Dolphins already had ruled him out of Sunday’s game at home against the Minnesota Vikings, a 24-16 defeat in which rookie Skylar Thompson started at quarterback but suffered a thumb injury. Teddy Bridgewater replaced him.

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said at a news conference Monday that he expects Tagovailoa to practice fully Wednesday.

“The plan is for him to approach the game as the starter,” McDaniel said. “So he’ll be able to get those reps in on Wednesday. … Last week was a big week to get through the protocol, see all the specialists, get all the information and then get him back moving around. So he responded really well and was his exuberant self. We’ll be excited to see him practice on Wednesday.”

McDaniel said he’d spoken to Tagovailoa about managing the risks of the game and making certain to protect himself as much as possible while on the field.

“One thing [about] him is you love his competitive nature,” McDaniel said. “But there is a time in a play where you have to kind of concede. … It’s something that’s not natural to him. He wants to break every tackle, and he doesn’t like when plays don’t work. Well, sometimes they won’t. So that’s something that he’s mindful of.”

Top five teams

TEAM COMMENT 1. Eagles This is not a surprise team any longer. This is a legitimately powerful team that is equally solid on offense and defense, with playmakers on both sides of the ball. 2. Bills They showed they can win in Kansas City. Now the main task is to make certain they don’t have to return to Arrowhead Stadium during the playoffs. 3. Chiefs This time, Patrick Mahomes didn’t get it done in crunchtime against the Bills. He should get another opportunity in January. 4. Vikings They are the NFL’s fourth-best team at a time when there is a significant divide between the top three and everyone else. 5. Giants Do the Giants have staying power? Who knows. For now, who cares? It is better to be a team that wins each week than to be a team that impresses everyone each week.

The trade that benefited no one

The departure of wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason isn’t working out for anyone.

The Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March in a blockbuster deal that reunited Adams with his college quarterback at Fresno State, Derek Carr, and enabled him to sign a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension.

Few quarterback-wideout combinations ever have been as in sync as Aaron Rodgers and Adams were during their time together with the Packers. But the trade enabled Green Bay to receive a handsome package of draft picks for a receiver who turns 30 in December, perhaps with the thought that Rodgers’s excellence would make a revamped group of wideouts look better than it actually is.

But Rodgers has been left with far too little help on offense as the Packers have struggled to a 3-3 start. It would be relatively miraculous at this point if he is able to secure a third straight MVP award and take the Packers on another run deep into the playoffs.

Adams finds himself in a bad situation in Las Vegas, in part of his own making. The Raiders are 1-4 under their new coach, Josh McDaniels. Adams has five touchdown catches in five games but has been absent from the offense at times. And he’s facing a potential suspension or fine under the NFL’s personal conduct policy for shoving a photographer on his way to the Raiders’ locker room in Kansas City following a loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10.

Bottom five teams

TEAM COMMENT 28. Commanders Carson Wentz’s injury gives Taylor Heinicke another chance. It’ll be interesting, at the very least. 29. Broncos Russell Wilson was more productive for a stretch of Monday night’s OT loss to the Chargers. But it didn’t last. This simply isn’t working thus far. 30. Raiders They return from their bye week. They’re pretty much required to, under NFL rules, after all. 31. Lions Remember when things were going to be so much different for the Lions this season? 32. Panthers Steve Wilks lost his first game as interim coach and had to dismiss WR Robbie Anderson from the sideline. Now that Anderson has been traded to Arizona, maybe Wilks can spend his time actually, you know, coaching football.

More woes for Russell Wilson, Broncos

These are supposed to be bountiful, upbeat times for the Denver Broncos after their trade for quarterback Russell Wilson in March and the $4.65 billion purchase of the franchise by a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, which the NFL’s team owners approved in August.

But it has been far from prosperous six games into the Broncos tenures of Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett, the team’s already beleaguered first-year head coach. Shoulder and hamstring issues have plagued Wilson, who has looked nothing like the quarterback he was for a decade in Seattle. The Broncos fell to 2-4 with Monday night’s 19-16 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif.

“The reality is that’s not good enough,” Wilson said after the game. “We’ve got to be better. … We’ve got to play sharper. We’ve got to find ways to make plays. We’ve got to find ways to continue to get first downs, touchdowns. It’s a good football team out there. But we’re just as good, if not better, we feel like. We’ve got to answer the call, you know? Adversity is definitely challenging us right now. The only way I know through it all is just continue to work hard and continue to believe. I felt like we should have won that game tonight.”

Things looked to be on the upswing when Wilson completed all 10 of his first-quarter passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

“We looked like how I felt we should look like,” he said during his postgame news conference.

But the offense unraveled from there as Wilson went 5 for 18 for 72 yards thereafter.

Hackett was hired to be an offensive guru after his time in Green Bay as the Packers’ coordinator. But he not only has struggled with game-management issues as a new head coach; he also has an unproductive offense.

“It felt like we had a good plan,” Hackett said after the Broncos’ third straight loss. “In the end, it just didn’t come together.”

Moreover, the Broncos looked poorly coached. They were penalized 10 times for 151 yards, and the Chargers’ winning field goal in overtime came after the Broncos lost a muffed punt on a play on which a blocker was knocked into their returner.

“We need to have a lot more urgency across the board,” Hackett said. “It starts with me as a coach, going to all the other coaches and then to the players. Players need to be, you know, just more urgent. We had some opportunities there, and we’ve got to execute at a higher level. We’ve got to come up with some better plays.”

The Broncos are tied to Wilson by virtue of his five-year, $245 million contract extension through the 2028 season, signed last month. It remains to be seen how patient the new owners will be with Hackett.

