Nola brothers take center stage as Padres rally past Phillies, tie NLCS

SAN DIEGO — For a game that lasted nearly four hours, featured two bat-around half-innings, saw the lead change hands in one dizzying sequence and witnessed several of the most accomplished hitters in the game sending balls flying to, off and over the outfield fences, it was still easy to pick out the pitch and the moment that marked both the emotional center of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series and its turning point.

The Philadelphia Phillies were leading the San Diego Padres by two runs at Petco Park, with a game in hand in the best-of-seven series. It was the bottom of the fifth. There was a runner on first, one out, an 0-2 count.

What happened next would become an indelible part of the history of both the sport of baseball and the Nola family of Baton Rouge And it also may have tilted the entire NLCS.

When Padres catcher Austin Nola rifled a fastball off Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola into right field — scoring Ha-Seong Kim, who had taken off from first on the pitch — it launched San Diego to a five-run inning that turned a dispiriting loss into a triumphant 8-5 victory and sent the series to Philadelphia this weekend tied at a game apiece.

It isn’t every day a pitcher and a batter who share the same blood stand 60 feet 6 inches apart in October. The matchup of the Nola brothers, in fact, marked the first brother-vs.-brother, pitcher-vs.-batter duel in postseason history. Aaron, the younger of the two, retired Austin in the second on a groundout. In the fifth, big brother got his revenge.

“We both knew we were going to do everything we could to help our team win,” Austin Nola said. “I think that was understood. The magnitude of the game, the magnitude of the situation — there was not going to be anything given up [easily].”

But the matchup would have been just a historical curiosity were it not for the barrage Austin Nola’s single spawned. The Padres’ five-run outburst knocked Aaron Nola out of the game, turned a 4-2 deficit into a 7-4 lead, sent a sellout crowd of 44,607 into spasms of euphoria and essentially pulled San Diego’s season back from the edge of the abyss. It has been a magical month for the Padres, who have already vanquished two teams, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished a combined 34 games ahead of them in the league’s standings. But heading to Philly down two games in this series would have been tempting fate.

“We’re always in every game, every inning,” Austin Nola said. “That’s our motto. That’s our identity.”

“Flush it,” Aaron Nola said of Wednesday’s loss. “Go back home, start fresh.”

Four of the Padres’ five runs in the fifth were driven in by Juan Soto (RBI double), Brandon Drury (two-run single) and Josh Bell (RBI single), who happen to be General Manager A.J. Preller’s three key pickups at this summer’s trade deadline. Bell and Drury both added solo homers, as the three new Padres combined to go 6 for 12 with three extra-base hits and six RBI on Wednesday.

The Padres’ flurry of offense undid — and then some — the damage the Phillies inflicted in the top of the second, when they plated four runs against Padres lefty Blake Snell with a series of bleeders and bloopers, aided by Soto’s adventurous defense in right field. On consecutive batters, Soto, who has never been mistaken for a Gold Glover, committed a throwing error and lost a flyball in the sun.

The Phillies’ four-run frame was initiated, fittingly, by Bryce Harper, who — facing the same pitcher, Snell, who had broken his thumb with an inside fastball in June, leading to a two-month stay on the injured list — flicked a single into shallow left-center to lead off the second.

Harper, who turned 30 on Sunday, is authoring one of the greatest Octobers in recent history; he added a double in the sixth, and has at least one extra-base hit in seven straight playoff games, hitting .419 with a 1.390 OPS this postseason.

The Phillies’ lead was 4-2 when the bottom of the fifth got underway, and when Nola stepped in against Nola. Up in the stands, parents A.J. and Stacie braced themselves for the swirl of conflicting emotions they knew was coming. Dad wore a Phillies jersey over a Padres jersey, toggling between the two as necessary to remain neutral.

Aaron had been a bonus baby and an all-star — the seventh overall pick of the 2014 draft who was in the majors a little over a year after being drafted. By at least one widely used metric — wins above replacement — he was the best starting pitcher in baseball this season, amassing a WAR of 6.3 (via FanGraphs), just ahead of Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander. In two previous starts for the Phillies this postseason, spanning 12⅔ innings, he had not given up an earned run.

Austin, three years older, was the classic grinder, a fifth-round pick as a shortstop, who cycled through three organizations and has spent the bulk of his 13-year professional career in the minors, with his breakthrough occurring only after he converted to catcher.

With Kim, who led off with a single, dancing off first base, Aaron Nola started his brother with a cutter that Austin fouled off. A swing and a miss at a 94 mph fastball made the count 0-2, and a fouled back sinker kept it there.

“Typical plate appearance against my brother: I’m down 0-2,” said Austin, who is 1 for 5 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts against Aaron in six regular season plate appearances. “I should just walk up there and say, ‘Put two strikes on me.’ ”

The fourth pitch from Aaron would be a 95-mph sinker. Kim took off from first and didn’t stop sprinting until he reached home plate. Mom and Dad craned their necks to watch, knowing by the end of the afternoon they would likely be elated for one son, devastated for the other.

And Austin Nola whipped his bat through the zone and connected, and suddenly the NLCS and the next Nola family holiday gathering took on entirely new dimensions.

