Astros’ Justin Verlander finds groove, handles Yankees in ALCS opener

HOUSTON — This time last year, when the Houston Astros were making their annual charge into the American League Championship Series, the idea of Justin Verlander returning to be their October ace someday was a best-case scenario. He was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery at the age most pitchers call it quits.

This time last week, when the Seattle Mariners were teeing off on Verlander for six runs in four innings, the idea of Verlander as a 2022 October stalwart was in question again. He had a Cy Young Award-caliber regular season, but he did not look like himself.

And even as late as the third inning of the Houston Astros’ 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of this ALCS on Wednesday, by which time the Yankees had scored a run and put two men on in each inning, Verlander did not exactly emanate dominance.

But by the end of the sixth inning, 11 strikeouts and three times through the heart of the Yankees’ order later, Verlander had done it again — this time at 39, five years since the last time he struck out 10 batters in a game this time of year. And because he had allowed just one run on three hits through six, homers from Yuli Gurriel and Chas McCormick in the bottom of that inning were all Houston needed to grab the early advantage in their sixth straight trip to the ALCS.

The Yankees and Astros do not like each other, though admittedly the animosity flows more overtly from the former to the latter. The Yankees believe the Astros stole signs illegally on their way to victory in the 2017 ALCS and that Aaron Judge, not José Altuve, was the rightful MVP that year because of it.

But a more immediate problem for the Yankees on Wednesday was that the Astros were starting Verlander, the AL Cy Young favorite and future Hall of Famer. Verlander pitched to an 18-4 record and a 1.75 ERA as he averaged more than a strikeout per inning. And no one has made more postseason starts since 2000 than him. His sixth strikeout of the night gave him the most of any pitcher in postseason history. His 11 strikeouts on the night marked the eighth double-digit postseason performance of his career, the most ever.

Manager Aaron Boone reconfigured the Yankees’ lineup significantly to face him. For the first time since July 21, before an Achilles’ injury pushed Giancarlo Stanton out of regular outfield duty and, eventually, the lineup, Boone wrote Stanton’s name in at left field.

Stanton playing the outfield cleared the designated hitter spot for someone less mobile. In this case, that meant Matt Carpenter, who missed the last two months of the season with a foot injury before returning in pinch-hit duties in the division series. Boone said he considered making the move after the Yankees lost Game 3 in Cleveland last weekend but eventually told Stanton he would wait until Game 1 in Houston. Fortunately, Game 1 materialized.

Two batters into the first inning, Jeremy Peña tested Stanton with a line drive hit close to right at him. Stanton stepped in, then hurried back, too late to make the catch. Whether a different, more regular left fielder would have made the catch isn’t clear. But Stanton did not, which put Peña on second base with one out for Yordan Alvarez. Yankees starter Jameson Taillon walked him, which is a noble choice considering he had a 1.086 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in these playoffs entering Wednesday.

Then came Alex Bregman, who sent a line drive hurtling toward the gap in right-center. For most of its flight, the ball looked certain to drop. But Judge ran, closed, and dived, extending his left arm ahead of his 6-foot-7 frame to narrowly beat the ball to the ground. Taillon got out of the inning a batter later. Judge probably saved a run — maybe two.

Boone also opted to load his lineup with right-handed hitters against the right-handed Verlander, choosing recently beleaguered Isiah Kiner-Falefa to play shortstop over switch-hitting Oswaldo Cabrera. Verlander held left-handed hitters to a .442 OPS this year. Right-handers fared slightly better at .553. Righty Harrison Bader hit his fourth home run in six postseason games to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the second. Then Kiner-Falefa singled. The Yankees didn’t score again that inning, but by the time it was over, they had forced Verlander to throw 45 pitches through two.

Even if Verlander had to exit early, the Astros’ bullpen had plenty of rest. Because of the quirks of the new playoff format, Houston had played just three games in 13 days entering Wednesday — though admittedly, one of them was an 18-inning marathon win over the Seattle Mariners that might as well have counted for two.

Still, the Yankees had to gut their way through a strange five-game series full of fits and starts that culminated in a Game 5 win over Cleveland less than 24 hours before Game 1 began. Their bullpen wasn’t decimated. But it wasn’t fully rested, either.

And Taillon hit trouble in the bottom of the second when Martín Maldonado drove McCormick home with an RBI double. The Astros had not bludgeoned Taillon the first time through the order, but they certainly did not look uncomfortable. But thanks in part to a fourth-inning lunging catch from Stanton that carried him into the wall with such momentum that he knocked out a panel in the manually operated scoreboard, Taillon worked into the fifth without further damage. He left the game with it tied at 1.

Verlander settled in, too. In the third, after a walk to Anthony Rizzo and a double by Stanton put two runners in scoring position, he struck out six straight Yankees to escape trouble and then prevent it for two more innings.

Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt was less fortunate in the bottom of the sixth. He got ahead of former AL batting champion Gurriel 0-2. When he tried to throw a third breaking ball, he hung a slider up and in that Gurriel flicked over the left field wall to give Houston a 2-1 lead. McCormick made it 3-1 two batters later. Schmidt was on the mound when Cleveland charged back to beat the Yankees in Game 3 of the division series, too.

He probably would not be playing as big of a role this October if the relievers they planned to have — such as Scott Effross, Zack Britton, Ron Marinaccio, Aroldis Chapman and others — were available. But they are not, so the Yankees are piecing things together.

But even so, they stayed close enough to Houston on Wednesday that even without a base runner from the middle of the third inning to the eighth, they had a chance to tie it late. Rizzo homered off Rafael Montero to break the drought. But Carpenter, who has looked lost at the plate this postseason and did not look any steadier with the benefit of four at-bats Wednesday, struck out with two runners on to end the inning. It was his fourth strikeout of the game.

If there is any consolation for the Yankees, it is that they will have more stalwart starters such as Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes going later in this series. The Astros’ starting rotation does not drop off much after Verlander. That is why they are here, year after year. But none of them have as polished of a postseason résumé as Verlander. And in fairness to them, particularly after Wednesday, almost no one in history does, either.

