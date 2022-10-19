Wizards open with a step in the right direction, hold off Pacers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

INDIANAPOLIS — The Washington Wizards begin this season as a work in progress, and not just in the big-picture sense as an organization trying to claw its way out of the ground floor of the Eastern Conference. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No, the Wizards still have plenty to figure out on the court as well, and the evidence of their tenuous state was abundant in a 114-107 season-opening win at Indiana that included an 18-point fourth-quarter lead that all but evaporated down the stretch.

The grouping second-year coach Wes Unseld Jr. was most intrigued to see, with 90 minutes on the clock until tip-off? That would be Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma — Washington’s central trio that shared significant time on court for just the second time Wednesday. The first was the preseason opener in Japan, a game defined mostly by the fact that everyone involved was jet lagged.

Also to be determined: How the Wizards’ rotations would jell, given that Unseld was working without his full complement of players thanks to various injuries and ailments to four key players throughout preseason. Then there was the defense — an ongoing project — and how new point guard Monte Morris would fit.

Yet even with that many elements unsettled, with that many new faces on court, the Wizards looked like their old selves.

Without solid defense as an anchor, they let scrappy Indiana get within three points of the lead within the final 15 seconds.

They also absorbed yet another injury when starting wing Deni Avdija left early in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain.

Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma worked well together and led the offense exactly as they should have, by overwhelming Indiana’s developing defenders with options and spurring the Wizards to an easy 12-point lead that Indiana nearly erased in the second quarter but never overcame.

In the first possession of the game, Beal sent Porzingis a floater above the rim that was just barely mistimed. The center missed, but drew a foul and eked a point out of the play anyway.

On the next possession, Porzingis stood at the top of the key and challenged before finding Beal, who hit a smooth three — with his surgically repaired left wrist, the result of a torn ligament that ended his 2021-22 season in January, looking just fine.

Beal, who missed two games of the preseason due to rest and strep throat, picked up where he left off and led the team with 23 points, shooting 9 for 17. Kuzma helped carry the scoring load with 22 points to go with 13 rebounds. Porzingis, who missed a game and a half of preseason with a left ankle sprain, had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

They started alongside Morris and Avdija, the later a surprise because of Unseld’s preference for keeping his starting lineups to himself before games and because Avdija missed all of preseason with a left groin strain. He suffered the injury early in the summer, and it grew to be so painful while playing for his national team he could barely walk.

Avdija had another potential setback Wednesday just 3:20 into the third quarter when he fell to the floor after landing wrong under the basket on defense and rolling around in apparently severe pain with what the Wizards later said was an ankle sprain. After a stint in the locker room, he stood off to the side of the Wizards bench in the fourth quarter, hopping up and down and testing putting weight on his right leg.

With Avdija in, Washington’s starting lineup offered a healthy balance of ballhandlers, scorers and defenders when they gave effort — perhaps none more eager than the 21-year-old from Israel.

But these are the still the Wizards, and as is their habit, they let up late in the fourth quarter as a pair of quick threes and a layup from rookie Bennedict Mathurin got the Pacers within three. Indiana (0-1) couldn’t seal the comeback with a couple of rushed, missed shots and the Wizards escaped with their first win.

Here’s what else to know from Wednesday’s win:

Defensive rebounding still an issue

Defensive rebounding was a problem for the Wizards even when they were winning comfortably early on. The Pacers had five offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points less than midway through the second quarter, many of them the result not just of lax defensive rebounding but lax secondary effort. Players would successfully block or disrupt a shot then miss out on the rebound.

Secondary effort is one of Unseld’s most significant metrics for defensive success. The Pacers ended with 17 second-chance points from 12 offensive boards.

Kuzma starts hot

Unseld said he wanted to see carry-over in the first game of the season, be it from the positive strides the team has made in practice or from last season.

Kuzma did just that, operating as a tone-setter from the start. The Wizards weren’t as high energy or dominant as they could have been against this Indiana team, but Kuzma was the highlight of the first quarter even as the defense struggled. His three three-pointers made a huge difference in making up for points Washington left for the taking — such as one moment at the end of the first quarter where Tyrese Haliburton caught the ball glaringly wide open.

The Wizards all turned and looked, expecting Haliburton to immediately raise up and shoot. Instead, he paused, took a few dribbles and only then did Washington players start lunging to contest. Luckily for them, Haliburton missed the three-point attempt.

Barton off the bench

Wing Will Barton could have been an option to start with his veteran experience and familiarity with Unseld’s playbook from their years together in Denver. Instead, he led the second unit with 17 points including three three-pointers and three assists on efficient shooting.

