Framber Valdez, Alex Bregman lift Astros past Yankees in Game 2 of ALCS

HOUSTON — If it were not for a momentary lapse of coordination that left him flat on his back flinging a baseball toward first base Thursday night, Houston Astros right-hander Framber Valdez would have been just about perfect Thursday night. The blemish came on a weak chopper Giancarlo Stanton hit his way that bounced out of his glove and left Valdez all but crawling in pursuit before throwing wide to first. Had it not been for that, Valdez probably wouldn’t have allowed the New York Yankees a single run at all in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Valdez’s bobble and poor throw — a rare double-error — allowed the Yankees to put two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning, two of only three Valdez allowed to get so far in seven innings. Two groundballs followed, allowing two runs to score. The runs cut Houston’s lead to 3-2, where Valdez and a pair of relievers kept it the rest of the way for a win that sends the series to New York with the Astros up 2-0.

Not since the 1996 World Series have the Yankees won a playoff series after dropping the first two games.

The trouble with the Astros, at least as the rest of Major League Baseball should be concerned, is that nothing seems to stop them. Try as everyone else might, desperate though the rest of the league is to slow them after the cheating scandal that will always shade their recent dominance, they are the only team this century to make their league’s championship series six straight times.

José Altuve, their leadoff hitter and de facto elder statesman, is 0 for 23 this postseason. The Astros have yet to lose a playoff game in 2022. They lost their playoff savant shortstop Carlos Correa to free agency before this season, only to see his replacement, Jeremy Peña, join Correa on Wednesday as one of five major league rookies ever to deliver three extra-base hits in a single playoff game.

They won Game 1 behind a gutsy performance by Justin Verlander, one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all time. Then Valdez delivered even more dominance in Game 2. And even more esoteric factors seem to be aligning for their benefit these days.

Before Thursday’s game, for example, much was said about the fact that the roof at Minute Maid Park would be open for Game 2. They rarely do that here, thanks in large part to the consensus among those to whom it matters most that the ball doesn’t fly quite as well in the open air. Plus, when the roof is closed, Minute Maid is one of the loudest stadiums around.

Before the game, third baseman Alex Bregman dismissed the notion that the roof being open would hurt his team’s chances, though as a longtime Astro he is one of those most familiar with how rare it is to play beneath the Texas sky. As it happened, the roof being open allowed a substantial breeze to gust toward the train tracks in left. And as it happened, it was Bregman who sent a high flyball that way with two men on in the bottom of the third, one that cleared the fence and gave the Astros a 3-0 lead.

Bregman has been a staple of this recent Astros machine, making his playoff debut at age 23, the year they won their since-tainted title after outlasting the Yankees in that year’s ALCS. As players like Correa and George Springer have come and gone, Bregman has remained one of the few originals still playing a key role. That homer, off Yankees starter Luis Severino, was his 14th career playoff homer, most ever by a third baseman.

The Astros need players like Bregman to help them now, in part because one of the other original stalwarts, Altuve, has created a void at the top of the order.

It hasn’t been fatal because the Astros spent all season pitching themselves through offensive ebbs and flows. Valdez established himself as one of the best, if not the best left-hander in the game this season with 200-plus innings and a 2.82 ERA, his best season of many solid ones in the majors. He is an enigma both in story and in stuff, a Dominican-born player who did not sign until age 21, a half-decade after most of his countrymen normally ink deals.

He relies on a baffling combination of a sinker and curveball that helped him lead the majors in groundball percentage by nearly 10 percentage points — 66 percent of the contact against him in the regular season resulted in groundballs. Valdez was seventh among major league starters in terms of allowing the fewest barrels per plate appearance, limiting hard contact while also striking out more batters than all but 13 other qualified starters.

Valdez retired 21 batters Thursday, nine on groundballs, nine on strikeouts. Of the four hits he allowed, two were bouncing groundballs that found their way through.

Otherwise, Valdez was masterful. His curveball, breaking down and into their largely right-handed lineup, proved absolutely befuddling. The Yankees swung and missed at nearly 25 percent of the 101 pitches he threw in seven innings. When Valdez threw the last of those pitches, a curveball that twisted up rookie shortstop Oswaldo Peraza to end the seventh, he marched off the mound with an unmistakable combination of smirk and smile, like a man who had never had a moment’s worth of doubt all evening.

As funny as it sounds for a 3-2 game, his team looked that way, too. The only time the game ever felt as close as the score looked was when Aaron Judge sent a high flyball to the warning track in right field with a man on in the eighth inning against Astros’ reliever Bryan Abreu.

A foot deeper — say, if the wind had been blowing out that way, or if the ball really does travel a little better with the roof close as they believe it does — and that swing would have given the Yankees a one-run lead. As it happened, Kyle Tucker caught it at the wall, no harm done, and the Astros’ cruise through October rolled along.

