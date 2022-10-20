Capitals start fast, run out of gas in a loss at Ottawa

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OTTAWA — The Washington Capitals were rolling early in Canada’s capital Thursday night, executing on special teams and commanding play at even strength against the dangerous Ottawa Senators. A pair of goals 34 seconds apart midway through the first period had the visitors in control. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nearly as quickly as they established their dominance, the Capitals relinquished it. Ottawa’s Drake Batherson scored two power-play goals early in the second period and the Senators scored three more unanswered goals in the third to secure a 5-2 victory.

“We were shooting, we were supporting each other and that just kind of went away,” said T.J. Oshie, who scored Washington’s first goal. “I don’t know, maybe they tired us out or we got a little overconfident with the puck or what.”

The key strike came from Ottawa’s Shane Pinto, who scored the game-winner 5:53 into the third when Tyler Motte found him with a centering pass all alone in the slot. He had plenty of time and space to rip the puck past Darcy Kuemper (38 saves). Ottawa added two insurance empty-netters in the final minute of play.

“We shot ourselves too many times in the foot with the puck,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “In the first period we did exactly what we wanted to do. … In the second period and third period we played east-west hockey and didn’t deliver any pucks. Not good enough.”

The Capitals recorded 12 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes. The managed just 12 more the rest of the way against Anton Forsberg (22 saves). The Senators outshot them on the night, 44-24.

The Capitals (2-3-0), playing without Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) and Connor Brown (on injured reserve with a lower-body injury), had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Kuznetsov drew a one-game suspension for his high-stick on Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs earlier in the week. Kuznetsov is eligible to return Saturday when the Capitals host Los Angeles.

Despite the absences, the Capitals set the pace early with Oshie’s goal 10:01 into the first period while on a two-man advantage. Marcus Johansson had a terrific entry and fed the puck to Oshie for the score. Johansson has points in three of his past four games.

Anthony Mantha extended the Capitals’ lead just 34 seconds later with his third goal in five games, a one-timer from the right circle.

Batherson single-handedly brought the Senators back in the second period, striking twice on the power play. His first goal was a low shot on the left side after a cross-ice feed from Brady Tkachuk. He struck again at 7:39, beating Kuemper on a rebound.

“Definitely the two penalties by me [in the second period] hurt us and we couldn’t get back on our feet,” Oshie said.

Washington was dinged for five minor penalties and one fighting major in the second period alone. The traffic to the penalty box rankled Laviolette.

“I thought we reacted to them in the second period. If you are initiating you can get the other team to react and I thought we reacted to their physicality,” said the coach, who preached earlier in the week that his team needed to cut back on unnecessary minor penalties.

Here’s what else to know from Thursday’s game:

McMichael, Snively in

With Kuznetsov and Brown out, Connor McMichael and Joe Snively made their season debuts against Ottawa. McMichael, 21, centered the third line between Johansson and Mantha.

McMichael showed his feisty side late in the second when John Carlson took a hard hit in the neutral zone from Parker Kelly. McMichael took exception, dropping gloves with Kelly at center ice. It was McMichael’s first fight since his time in the Ontario Hockey League.

McMichael played 68 games for the Capitals last season, posting nine goals and nine assists. He lost his full-time spot in the lineup this month to prospect Aliaksei Protas, who had a strong training camp.

Against the Senators, Snively was the left wing with Oshie and Dylan Strome. Snively, 26, played 12 games with four goals and three assists last season. He had wrist surgery in March that ended his season. Thursday was Snively’s first shot to prove he belongs in the lineup long term with Brown out indefinitely.

Snively, expected to be on the fourth line with Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, was elevated to the second line during warm-ups. He had a good look early when Strome dished him the puck in front but he couldn’t beat Forsberg.

Top-line Eller

With Kuznetsov out, Lars Eller played on the top line for the first time this season. Eller, typically Washington’s utility third-line center, is looking to have a bounce-back season producing 14 goals and 18 assists in 72 games last season while dealing a variety of injuries.

Eller had a goal and an assist in the first four games, earning praise from Laviolette for his aggressiveness in the corners.

Eller is in the final year of his five-year, $17.5 million deal he signed in 2018.

Changes on the blue line

In addition to shaking up the forward corps, Laviolette also decided to tweak the defensive pairings. Carlson was paired with Dmitry Orlov on the first pairing while Martin Fehervary slid down to play with Nick Jensen on the second.

The Fehervary-Carlson pairing was a staple of last season’s lineup, but the duo struggled to open the 2022-23 campaign. Against Ottawa, the pair was on the ice for the home team’s first two goals.

