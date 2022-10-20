Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch and straight into a Man U controversy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cristiano Ronaldo took his frustration at being an unused substitute to a new level Wednesday, walking off the Old Trafford pitch before the end of Manchester United’s Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ronaldo left the bench area and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute of United’s 2-0 victory in a display Manager Erik ten Hag promised to address Thursday.

“I don’t pay attention today [to this]. We deal with that tomorrow,” ten Hag said (via the Guardian). “We want to focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all 11 players. I have seen him [leaving]. I didn’t speak to him after.

“I enjoyed the performance — we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this and we have a big game against Chelsea [on Saturday].”

Ronaldo’s exit came after ten Hag had made three of the five permitted substitutions. Ronaldo got up off the bench shortly after Christian Eriksen and Anthony Elanga entered the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/bnuFytZkxQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 19, 2022

Gary Lineker, a former England striker, called Ronaldo’s exit “unacceptable,” telling “BBC Match of the Day” that it detracted from United’s performance. “It is so poor.”

Advertisement

Ashley Williams, a former Wales captain, added, “It was a great night for Manchester United, and here we are again talking about Cristiano Ronaldo — even though he didn’t play.”

Man Utd with Ronaldo vs. without Ronaldo in the Premier League so far this season... 👀 pic.twitter.com/CUY3VLLLSZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2022

Ronaldo’s frustration has been increasing of late and was also evident in United’s 0-0 draw Sunday with Newcastle. After Ronaldo had two apparent second-half goals disallowed, Marcus Rashford replaced him and he walked off shaking his head and “chuntering,” as the BBC elegantly put it.

Micah Richards, a former England defender, said it was time for the team to allow Ronaldo to leave more than just the pitch.

“His manager had problems with him at the start of the season, during preseason, and to then carry this on … I just think there is only one way this needs to go now,” Richards told BBC Radio 4 (via the BBC). “They need to come to an agreement in January [during the transfer window], and they need to let him go. He is undermining the manager there, so I think it’s best if they just part ways.”

Peter Schmeichel, a former Manchester United goalkeeper, said the 37-year-old Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s best player, knew the message he was sending Wednesday.

Advertisement

“It’s the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him; I understand his situation,” Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live. “We are in transition. Manchester United are now five managers down the road since Alex Ferguson.

“We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone. We don’t need distractions like that, and that’s a disappointment, I would say.”

GiftOutline Gift Article