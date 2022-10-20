Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is enough to talk about, what with Taylor Heinicke taking over — again — for a fallen starting quarterback, and William Jackson III either hurt or incapable or some combination of the two, and Chase Young hoping he soon gets cleared to return. The Washington Commanders are a football team with football issues, and that should more than suffice.

Except it never does. Not in Ashburn. Not 20 years ago. Not now. Not next week.

So here we are again, predictably and inevitably.

“I think that’s tough for us as players,” star receiver Terry McLaurin said. “Obviously, with social media and everything that’s out there, you see what’s going on.”

What’s going on is that one sitting NFL owner said that it would be appropriate for his billionaire brethren to oust another sitting NFL owner, who happens to be run the Commanders, one Daniel Snyder. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay “believes there is merit to removing him as owner” of the Commanders, which, as news stories go, is a whopper.

There’s a lot of twine to untangle in Irsay’s at-times impassioned tirade about Snyder, not least of which is whether 23 other owners would agree — because that’s the number that would be needed, in a vote, to compel Snyder to sell. But step away from the headlines provided in a hotel lobby in New York, where NFL owners met this week, and apply them to a practice field and locker room in Ashburn. The Green Bay Packers come to FedEx Field on Sunday. There is increasing focus on Coach Ron Rivera’s operation and the direction of his team. Heinicke takes over for Carson Wentz, who broke a finger last week in Chicago, and there will be considerable consternation if the backup performs poorly — or if he exceeds the production of the $28-million starter, for whom Rivera gave up two draft picks.

And yet, the owner. The owner, the owner, the owner, the owner.

“I try not to mention it,” Rivera said Wednesday. “I talk about play on the field, what we’re trying to do — you know, try to relay the positive side of what’s happening for us on the field.”

This is tiring. It has been for years. What would it be like to live in a town and focus on a team in which the primary issues were pass protection and creating turnovers? Not that pass protection and creating turnovers aren’t problems in Washington. They just fall well down the list.

The ownership stuff is both separate from the football and affects the football. It filters to the locker room. It has to.

“It’s just a matter of how much you let that stuff seep in, how much you give credence to that,” McLaurin said. “None of us are dumb. We know what’s going on. But at the same time, how are you going to let it affect what’s going on on the field? I think as players, that’s what we can control.”

Daniel Snyder as the subject of another owner’s ire doesn’t mean McLaurin will have trouble running routes or catching passes on Sunday against the Packers. But in a sport in which players and coaches preach focus as an essential part of every week, every practice and every meeting, the effect is not zero. Not in a given week. And particularly, not over time. The drip-drip-drip of it is some form of water torture for the people who play in Washington.

Which leads, of course, to continuing and eternal frustration from fans. In a sense, Snyder is a unifier, because who among those who will gather at FedEx Field — which, through the early season, is averaging the smallest crowds in the league — would turn to his or her seatmate and say, “You know, Dan’s just misunderstood. I think he’s doing a bang-up job”? Find me that person, because I’d like to buy her or him a $14 beer so we can discuss the reasoning and rationale.

In a letter Snyder wrote this week to his fellow NFL owners — a letter he felt compelled to write to refute an ESPN report that accused him, among other things, of hiring private investigators to dig up dirt on those owners — Snyder included this line: “While we are fierce competitors on the field, we are part of [the NFL] because we love football, our teams and our fans.”

It isn’t the first — or last — time Snyder has professed his admiration for the people who, blindly at this point, support his team. In a 2013 letter to fans in which he laid out the case for keeping the old nickname, he wrote, “We are relentlessly committed to our fans and to the sustained long-term success of this franchise.”

To which those fans could rightly say: “You love us? You’re committed to us? Really? Then sell.”

Which really has to be where this is headed, right? Having Irsay voice public discontent with Snyder isn’t the same as, say, Robert Kraft or Jerry Jones or the Rooney family uttering those words. But it’s at least a crack in the club, and that’s important.

For now, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he encouraged the other owners to not draw conclusions about Snyder until the investigation by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White is completed, whenever that might be. “I think everyone deserves to have facts and to make sure those decisions are made with facts,” Goodell told reporters Tuesday.

So maybe something else is coming, some sort of smoking gun that exceeds what we already know.

But even before White’s report, the facts are these: Daniel Snyder has done damage to his franchise. He is a distraction to his players and coaches, not an aide. He has provided an awful product on the field and overseen a reprehensible workplace off it. He is bad for the NFL, and at least one owner is willing to say so publicly.

That’s a lot. On Sunday, Taylor Heinicke will take the snaps from center, and Rivera’s troops will try to continue to salvage the season by upsetting Green Bay. But the fans who attend know that ultimately, that’s not what matters.

What matters is that Snyder will watch from his box, and the important questions aren’t whether Heinicke throws touchdowns or interceptions, but whether the owner has that vantage point and that status next year, the year after or the year after that.

