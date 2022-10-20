As high school football games get testier, refs are harder to find

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dario Armstrong wakes up to get yelled at. Armstrong, a senior manager at Costco, fields complaints from employees and customers. And after a long week of nine-hour work days, he drives to Prince William County to officiate a high school football game. For 16 years he has made this drive, even if his destination is rarely welcoming.

“I work in Fredericksburg. I live in Fredericksburg. My church is in Fredericksburg. But I’m cheating for a team in Prince William County?” he said with a laugh. “It’s just a new group of parents and coaches saying the same things as when you first started out.”

Still, those long days are Armstrong’s favorite. He’s in love with the craft; when he attends NFL games, he watches the officials. When a colleague dies, he asks the family if he can place a whistle in their casket. As the football commissioner of Virginia’s Bull Run Officials Association, Armstrong, 50, is jovial and well-liked by fellow officials.

But for many, the pressures of the job have surpassed its appeal, leading to a shortage that has colored this high school football season.

Because of that shortage, a number of games, mostly in Prince William County, have been moved to Thursdays, obstructing practice schedules, cutting into ticket revenue and aggravating players’ aches and pains. With fewer eyes on the action, coaches and refs alike say games are officiated worse than they should be.

Many referees believe these problems will only get worse.

Pay and pushback, Armstrong, said, are the biggest factors keeping potential officials from joining the ranks. In Bull Run, officials make $110 per game, a recent increase from $85, but many decide it’s not worth the trouble.

Many officials work 9-to-5 jobs several Zip codes away from the games they’re assigned. They’re supposed to arrive 90 minutes before kickoff, so the overall time commitment can exceed five hours. Several officials said they have negotiated with their bosses to leave early on Fridays just to make it in time.

Meanwhile, vitriol from fans, coaches and players is more casually accepted these days, officials say, and extreme examples of misbehavior — including a brawl last month between Northwest and Gaithersburg as well as shootings during a flag football game in Prince William County and during a high school game in Toledo — present real fear.

“It plays on your mind sometimes; that’s what we’ve heard from different officials,” said John Joback, who at 75 is in the midst of his 50th season of officiating. “They’re saying, ‘John, you know, I’m getting kind of shaky about this stuff.’ ”

Just three officials, compared to the five or six that traditionally officiate a game, were present at the Montgomery County brawl.

A scheduling issue

Gar-Field Coach Tony Keiling knows there are challenges that come with coaching a young team. He and other coaches in Prince William County didn’t expect the schedule to be one of them.

But the lack of available officials has forced three Red Wolves games to be rescheduled this year. On weeks in which they play on a Thursday rather than a Friday, they have just one padded practice and limit the intensity to avoid injuries.

“With younger players, they need those contact days,” Keiling said. “It’s no fault to the referees, but it kills your schedule. If you have an older team, it’s fine, but when you have sophomores and juniors who need that technique, if you lose that day, it’s very hard. It’s a competitive disadvantage.”

Athletic directors, who are responsible for drafting initial schedules, are left to scramble. Michael Payne, the AD at Gar-Field, knows kids want to play on Friday nights, and for as long as he remembers they did so for five home games each season. This year they have just two Friday night games. He views the shortage of officials and scheduling as a cyclical issue, because Thursday games hurt ticket sales and, in some years, a portion of that revenue funds officiating crews.

Keiling said many coaches have sympathy for the referees’ schedules and workload. But he believes officials are burned out, which affects the quality of their calls. Multiple officials agreed.

“I love this job, but you can burn out if you’re doing [it] four times a week,” Armstrong said. “I have officials who don’t mind working every day; but the quality of officiating will go down because they’re out there day in and day out with bad weather and frustrated coaches.”

An exhausted and understaffed crew can pose a risk to players as well. An understaffed officiating crew, one official said, is less likely to see helmet-to-helmet contact and can miss the crucial seconds that follow to see if a player is wobbling or uneasy. While crews generally consisted of five or six members in previous seasons, many organizations are down to four — with as few as three for some games.

The inexperience of crews compounds these issues. Many experienced officials retired during the height of the pandemic, citing health concerns. While a newer official may not struggle to see a holding penalty or a false start, dealing with the intangibles of tight games and hostile environments are harder to teach in a class.

“Newer officials, in those situations, can get thrown off, be uneasy, uncertain, gun shy [to] throw flags because of the hype of the crowd and the moment,” Armstrong said. “Older officials are always needed in those games that mean the difference between going to the playoffs or staying home. That’s where we miss those guys. I love that they were able to retire and walk away from the game, but I hate it in the fact that we miss them and need them.”

Recruiting for new blood

Armstrong still walks down to his local community center and hangs advertisements for the association. In passing conversations, he encourages officials to promote within their own circles. Other associations occasionally advertise openings over the loudspeakers before games.

But the process can be slow. Officials are required to attend classes and on-field training for four to five months and must officiate scrimmages and lower-level games before they can call varsity games. Some younger officials end up leaving partway through training or after a year on the job, citing pay and scrutiny that outweighs their initial desire to join.

With so many officials gone, and a growing number with one foot out the door, the next couple of years will be crucial to the preservation of Friday night football. The officials atop the associations aren’t banking on an influx in funding or a flawless organizational strategy. Much of their hope is placed in an emotional plea that has kept most of them on board for all these years.

“It really is for the love of the game, for being around the sport and for us to give back to our communities.” Armstrong said. “Our kids need to be afforded the opportunity to go and chase their dreams. That’s why we stay hopeful, stay optimistic.”

