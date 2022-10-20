A five-minute guide to NFL week 7

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In an NFL season in which it feels like every team is 3-3 (in fact, 10 of the 32 teams are), the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles look to be the class of the league. Among the jumble further down the standings, some of the biggest star quarterbacks are struggling.

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers thinks it might be time to simplify his offense. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady is yelling at his offensive line and looked to former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “like he didn’t want to be out there” Sunday when the Buccaneers lost to Pittsburgh. Denver’s Russell Wilson is on pace to pass for 14 touchdowns this season but looked more like himself before suffering a hamstring injury Monday in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Lamar Jackson’s late-game problems with Baltimore have him sliding down the list of early-season favorites to win MVP.

Maybe Brady said it best this month: “I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football.”

Maybe it’s not surprising that only 10 teams are above .500. Here’s a quick look at the schedule for Week 7.

All times Eastern.

Byes: Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles

Thursday

Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime: Arizona is 0-8 in home games since Week 7 of the 2021 season, which makes this an especially great time for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to return from a suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Including postseason games, the Cardinals are 16-10 since acquiring Hopkins when he plays; 5-9 when he doesn’t.

Sunday

Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3), 1 p.m.: Baltimore has three losses in which it led by at least 10 points, already tying a team record over an entire season. Against the New York Giants last week, Jackson had two fourth-quarter turnovers (an interception and a strip-sack fumble on successive possessions in the final three minutes). Still, he is third in the league in passing touchdowns (13) and fifth in rushing yards (451).

Buccaneers (3-3) at Panthers (1-5), 1 p.m.: Tampa Bay has had 29 possessions in the first half of its six games and has all of three touchdowns to show for them (along with 11 field goals, one missed field goal, nine punts, three fumbles and two turnovers on downs). Yelling at the offensive line may not have a galvanizing effect, and Brady had to admit, “It’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns.”

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

Falcons (3-3) at Bengals (3-3), 1 p.m.: Cincinnati has won three of its past four games, with the offensive line doing a better job, playmakers such as Ja’Marr Chase getting hot and Joe Burrow releasing the ball more quickly. The defending AFC champions’ record could look a lot better, if not for three losses by three, three and two points.

Lions (1-4) at Cowboys (4-2), 1 p.m.: No team has allowed more points per game than Detroit (34). Facing the Lions should make Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott’s expected return from thumb surgery more pleasant.

Giants (5-1) at Jaguars (2-4), 1 p.m.: New York is the first team this century to overcome double-digit second-half deficits in three of its first six games. And, according to NFL Research, Daniel Jones is the first quarterback to beat the previous two MVP winners (Rodgers, Jackson) in back-to-back games since 2016, when Sam Bradford beat Rodgers and Cam Newton in Weeks 2 and 3. The Giants also lead the league with five comeback wins. (And, in case you were idly wondering, the last time both the Giants and New York Jets were in the playoffs was 2006).

Daniel Jones (1.3%) has a lower Interception/Attempt pct than many notable QBs this season, including:



Aaron Rodgers 1.4%

Josh Allen 1.7%

Patrick Mahomes 1.7%

Joe Burrow 2.2% pic.twitter.com/eD9K9aN2oF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2022

Colts (3-2-1) at Titans (3-2), 1 p.m.: Perhaps the burial of Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan was premature. With his offensive line preventing a single sack on 58 drop backs, Ryan passed for 389 yards and three touchdowns last week against Jacksonville, with one interception. A win this week would leave Indy and its unwieldy record alone atop the AFC South.

Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4), 1 p.m.: Green Bay has scored 107 points in six games, a 17.8-point average that is the poorest in any six-game span with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. This is a team with offensive line issues, something Washington can identify with. The Commanders turn to Taylor Heinicke this week with quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined by a finger injury.

Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4), 4:05 p.m.: As a general rule, it’s probably wise just to not throw in the direction of cornerback Sauce Gardner when the Jets defense is in man coverage. In 40 such snaps, the fourth pick in this year’s draft has allowed one reception. With Gardner and lineman Quinnen Williams, the New York defense is becoming formidable as it obeys Coach Robert Saleh’s mantra, “Just keep giving ’em blow after body blow after body blow.” That also happens to be the mantra of the Broncos defense, which has allowed 16.5 points per game (fourth best in the league).

Texans (1-3-1) at Raiders (1-4), 4:05 p.m.: Each of Las Vegas’s four losses has been by one score — and a total of 14 points, not that it makes losing any more palatable. At least the schedule seems favorable, with the next five games against New Orleans, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Denver and Seattle.

Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2), 4:25 p.m.: Los Angeles’s Justin Herbert became only the second quarterback since 1950 with 55 or more passing attempts and zero touchdowns in a win Monday over Denver. The other guy? Warren Moon in a 1991 Week 11 overtime win over the Cowboys.

Chiefs (4-2) at 49ers (3-3), 4:25 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes couldn’t lead Kansas City to another late scoring drive to beat Buffalo last week, and the Chiefs have fallen into a tie with the Chargers atop the AFC West. Things are even more crowded at the top of the NFC West, where San Francisco’s loss to Atlanta put the 49ers in a three-way tie with the Rams and Seahawks.

Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC: Think Mahomes misses Tyreek Hill at all? The feeling may not be reciprocal because Miami’s Hill leads the NFL with 701 receiving yards, his highest total through the first six games of a season in his seven years in the league. In four games with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, Hill has caught 31 passes for 477 yards and two touchdowns. Now Tagovailoa is expected to return after spending time in concussion protocol.

Monday

Bears (2-4) at Patriots (3-3), 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes: New England’s Bailey Zappe brings increasingly solid credentials into his first shot at being a prime-time player. He is the only rookie quarterback to win his first two starts and post a passer rating of 100 or better since Sonny Jurgensen in 1957.

