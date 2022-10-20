Sports Betting Thursday night football betting predictions for Saints-Cardinals Our analysts expect the Cardinals and Kyler Murray to continue to struggle Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is averaging a career-low adjusted net yards per attempt. (Washington Post illustration/iStock/AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Arizona Cardinals, a playoff team a year ago, are just 2-4. The New Orleans Saints, who have finished with a winning record five straight times, are also 2-4. If this matchup looked good on paper in August, it looks uninspiring as Week 7 of this NFL season begins.

The Saints are limping into this contest on short rest, which is particularly unhelpful to an injured team. Wide receiver Chris Olave is expected to return from a concussion but New Orleans will be without fellow receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), plus cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). The offensive line will also see a shuffle after guard Andrus Peat suffered a pectoral/chest injury last week and is considered week-to-week. No wonder the Cardinals are slight favorites on Thursday night, although the market has narrowed a bit. Arizona opened as a three-point favorite but has since dropped to a 2.5-point favorite, with one sharp book, Bookmaker, offering Arizona -2. The total stands at 44, down slightly from the 45 or 44.5 totals we were seeing when the game opened on Sunday.

The #Saints have ruled out WR Michael Thomas, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat and TE Adam Trautman for Thursday night's game against the #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2022

Still, I’d back the Saints here. New Orleans has a net success rate — the rate of series that earn a new set of downs or score a touchdown — of plus-4 percent while Arizona has a minus-4 success rate. The Cardinals have also benefited from turnovers this season, something they can’t count on going forward. After adjusting for that, the Cardinals are scoring almost seven fewer points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia. The Saints, meanwhile, are scoring almost five points per game more than expected after adjusting for turnovers. And that includes games with similar injury concerns that will impact New Orleans on Thursday.

Here are our other weekly Thursday night picks.

Neil Greenberg’s bet

Kyler Murray, under 246½ passing yards

It has been a down year for Murray, Arizona’s once-electric quarterback. His adjusted net yards per attempt, an updated version of passer rating, is at a career low of 4.9; the league average is 5.9. The game charters at Pro Football Focus rank him 22nd out of 29 qualified passers this season, noting that his rate of big-time throws — passes with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window — is also at a career low and nearly one-fourth the rate of his breakout season in 2021. His rate of turnover-worthy throws, on the other hand, is at a career high.

And finally, Murray has been the league’s sixth-lowest rated passer when blitzed, per Per Football Focus. The Saints, meanwhile, are blitzing the quarterback at one of the highest rates in the NFL this season.

Matt Bonesteel’s bets

Saints first-quarter moneyline +110

First half under 21 points

The Cardinals have been absolutely dreadful in first quarters this season, averaging 0.5 points in the opening 15 minutes, which is last in the NFL by a rather wide margin. They’ve scored all of three points, total, over the first 15 minutes of games, a field goal in their most recent contest against the Seahawks.

The Saints’ offense, as noted above, is projected to be something of a mess on Thursday night because of injuries. New Orleans hasn’t exactly kept teams off the scoreboard early in games, allowing 5.7 points on average in the first quarter (28th in the league) and 12.5 points in the first half (21st). But until the Cardinals show signs that they can get going early — they also rank last in first-half scoring, also by a sizable margin — I’m going to fade them in the first quarter and take the first-half under, as well.

