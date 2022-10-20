Nationals’ Victor Robles named a Gold Glove finalist

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second time in his career, Nationals center fielder Victor Robles has been named a Gold Glove finalist. The 25-year-old was named Thursday as one of three National League candidates by Rawlings, joining Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres and Alek Thomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Robles was also a finalist as a rookie in 2019, losing to Lorenzo Cain.

Although the Nationals defense struggled this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in a handful of defensive metrics, Robles was a bright spot. He finished the year with 12 defensive runs saved, the most for any NL center fielder and 3rd in the majors behind Cleveland’s Myles Straw and former National and Michael A. Taylor, now of the Kansas City Royals.

Robles added seven assists to only six errors. Robles’s athleticism in the field was a major reason he kept his spot in the lineup despite batting just .224.

“Victor’s an unbelievable center fielder. I’ve always said he’s going to win a Gold Glove,” Manager Dave Martinez said late in the season. “But he’s got to do all the other things correctly. Throwing the right place, bunting when he needs to bunt. … I don’t view him as a fourth or fifth outfielder. I want him to play everyday.”

Former National Juan Soto was a finalist in right field. His inclusion came as a bit of a surprise given his defensive metrics were below league average; he finished with -2 defensive runs saved while playing more innings in right field than any other player.

