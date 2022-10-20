Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unless something significant changes, cornerback William Jackson III’s season (and perhaps career) with the Washington Commanders appears to be over. Coach Ron Rivera has declined to directly address the fact that the Commanders benched Jackson during their Oct. 9 loss to Tennessee, and Jackson recently denied the recent report that he’d like to be traded — but it’s clear the team’s decision to not play him is not just about his back injury.

Now, Washington has four options for what to do next with Jackson. It can:

1. Trade him

2. Cut him

3. Put him on injured reserve and revisit the situation later

4. Keep him on the 53-man roster as a backup in case of injury

No matter which path the team chooses, Jackson’s tenure is an organizational failure. Seventeen months ago, Washington’s new front office, handpicked by Rivera, made the cornerback its first splashy signing by giving him a top-of-market contract for three years and $40.5 million.

Advertisement

The result: 16 games, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a host of miscues, including penalties, miscommunications and explosive plays.

The Commanders would probably prefer to trade Jackson and recoup assets. But his market might not be strong because, in four games this year, he struggled even in man-to-man coverage, his strength. There are arguments for cutting him, though it would incur a salary-cap penalty, and putting him on IR would be a gamble. It seems unlikely Washington would keep him on the roster as a backup. The relationship between team and player has shown cracks, and since he was benched in Week 5, he’s stayed home from one game (at Chicago), missed two practices (Wednesday and Thursday) and is expected to be inactive again this week.

The Commanders will probably resolve the situation within two weeks. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. The team could shop Jackson until the last minute, hoping his market improves due to injury or underperformance elsewhere, and then still choose any of the other three options if it doesn’t.

Advertisement

On Oct. 13, NFL Network reported Jackson wanted to be traded to a team that plays more man-to-man coverage. Washington has played man coverage on 31.1 percent of its snaps this year, according to TruMedia, eighth highest in the NFL. Only four teams play significantly more man coverage than the Commanders: the Detroit Lions (45.8 percent of snaps), the New York Giants (45.8), the Miami Dolphins (43.9) and the New England Patriots (41.3).

“I never said, ‘I want out,’” Jackson said Tuesday. “I love my teammates. I love being around the guys. People are going to write what they want to write. I just sit back and do my job.”

He added: “I don’t really know who I talked to or how that came out. But it is what it is.”

If Washington were to trade Jackson, who turns 30 next week, it would be difficult to expect more than a late-round draft pick or a pick swap in return.

Advertisement

In a recent article for Pro Football Focus, analyst Brad Spielberger wrote that Washington could maximize its return for Jackson by using one recent trade as a model. In early October, Atlanta sent linebacker Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Cleveland for a 2024 sixth-round pick — with an important twist.

Cleveland and Jones agreed to alter Jones’s contract, removing the nearly $12 million owed to him in 2023, which minimizes the Browns’ financial obligation to Jones and allows him to hit free agency a year sooner.

“Odds are an acquiring team would look to do the same here with Jackson, as none of that money is guaranteed anyway,” Spielberger wrote. “Furthermore, an acquiring team may also ask Washington to eat some of Jackson's remaining 2022 salary owed, and Washington would be wise to do so if it can leverage that into a better draft pick return.”

Advertisement

Three of the man-heavy teams — Detroit, Miami and New England — make sense as potential trade partners. The Patriots have a reputation for rehabilitating talented-but-underperforming players, and the Lions have a need at corner after benching Amani Oruwariye in Week 5. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also previously excelled as a defensive backs coach in New Orleans.

In Miami, the Dolphins’ talented secondary is struggling with injuries, which is important because the team runs cover-zero and cover-one — man coverage schemes — at among the highest rates in the league.

In his article, Spielberger presented a hypothetical trade: Jackson to Miami for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

If Washington can’t find a suitable trade and it doesn’t want to keep Jackson in the locker room as a backup, it has two options: cut him or put him on IR with his back injury.

Advertisement

If the Commanders were to release him this year, they would assume $13 million in “dead cap” and save $812,500, according to the website Over the Cap. One reason Washington would consider this move would be to clear the books for next season, when Jackson is set to have a cap hit of $15.75 million, one of the most expensive in the league.

If Washington puts Jackson on IR, it would officially rule him out for at least four weeks but probably end his season — and the move would be a gamble. Washington would be betting it could revive the trade market for Jackson in the offseason or rehabilitate the partnership and find a way for him to produce in 2023.

If neither happened, the Commanders would assume a $9 million dead cap by cutting him before June 1.

Because of the risks involved with keeping Jackson as a backup or putting him on IR, it seems likely the team will trade or cut him in the next two weeks.

GiftOutline Gift Article