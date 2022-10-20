Police investigate leak of Wisconsin volleyball players’ private images

An investigation has begun into how private images and videos of University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball players, intended to be private, were shared online, the school announced Wednesday evening.

One photo, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, shows players posing with their sports bras lifted and appears to have been taken after the team clinched the Big Ten title in November. The Journal Sentinel cited an unnamed person with knowledge of the situation who said the image was one of those in question, but a statement from the Wisconsin athletic department offered no details other than to say university police were “investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.”