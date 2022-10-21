Arundel, off to its best start since 2014, tops Chesapeake, 27-17

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

County play is doubly important in high school football. Facing off against neighbors not only holds more value for postseason seeding, but each game against a rival can provide a snapshot of where a program is in a given season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last fall, the Arundel Wildcats were unable to keep up with Chesapeake, falling to the Cougars by three touchdowns on Oct. 22.

On Friday night, 364 days after that loss, Arundel had a chance to show its growth and responded with a 27-17 home win against the Cougars.

The victory, which keeps Arundel (7-1) tied with Broadneck atop the Anne Arundel County standings, shows that the Wildcats aren’t just better, they’re indeed good. This group is off to the program’s best start since 2014.

“A lot of us have played together since we were kids, so every one of those experiences together, including the losses, we brought into this season,” senior running back Ahmad Taylor said.

The first indicator of this Arundel team’s development may have been its only loss: last month’s 14-0 defeat to Smyrna (Del.). Last fall, Arundel lost to that school by 50 points. In the rematch, the Wildcats hung tough, and the game was scoreless with less than five minutes remaining. Even if it proves to be the lone blemish of the Wildcats’ stellar regular season, Arundel Coach Jack Walsh will remember that performance for a long time.

“That’s when I learned these kids just don’t quit,” the coach said.

The Wildcats have won six straight since that defeat, pummeling county opponents by three or more touchdowns every week. Friday’s game against Chesapeake, also 6-1 coming in, was sure to be more competitive, a preview of the tests to come during the postseason.

But Arundel led for most of the game, thanks in large part to its high-powered offense. The Wildcats, who have employed a pass-happy spread offense for decades, often view the quarterback position like a basketball team would a point guard. Earlier this week, Walsh said he wants junior Gavin Kamachi to get the ball to the team’s playmakers and “lead the team in assists.” He did just that, starting the game by completing his first nine passes. Amid a flurry of screens and quick slants, Kamachi uncorked a few big plays to a stable of senior pass-catchers.

“I felt infinitely more comfortable tonight,” said Kamachi, who played in this game last year as a sophomore. “One offseason can work wonders.”

His simplest and most important assists came in the form of handoffs to Taylor. The senior capped off three drives with touchdowns — of eight, one and 14 yards — and shouldered the load on the team’s final, clock-draining possession.

“As the season goes on, we’re playing more together. We’re doing what we’re supposed to do, keeping our assignments,” Taylor said. “And the scoreboards are showing that that works.”

