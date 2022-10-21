Bradley Beal delivers late, lifts Wizards past Bulls in home opener

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There was genuine optimism at Capital One Arena on Friday night, squeezed between fans in the few open seats in the lower bowl. A sizable, excitable crowd had come out to watch the Washington Wizards’ 102-100 victory in their home opener against the Chicago Bulls, and they got their money’s worth.

Bradley Beal made sure of that.

After the game was tied with 1:19 to play, Beal cleared the teammates who had contributed so much all night and took on multiple defenders by himself to score on the final two possessions of the game. When DeMar DeRozan missed his three-point attempt at the buzzer, the crowd exhaled, then exalted.

If Washington’s season-opening win at Indiana felt a bit hollow considering it was against the rebuilding Pacers, this one felt real. The Bulls were without Zach LaVine, their own franchise player, as he recovers from a knee injury, but everyone else was available.

“This was a big step for us tonight,” Kyle Kuzma said. “I think we pooped the bed a little bit in Indiana. We still won, but it was an ugly win. For us, didn’t really get enough stops coming down the stretch but we got the right stops at the right time. Being resilient, Brad made a hell of a shot... and that’s what it is. That’s what it boils down to, getting stops at the right time, timing possessions, and you can win like that.”

Optimism — not just for the game, but for a season that might look different from years past — flickered just after halftime. It took form in Beal, newly relieved from his burden of being the Wizards’ lone reliable scorer, having the energy and wherewithal for a nasty defensive block on Bulls rising star Ayo Dosunmu. It looked like the team’s 2020 first-round draft pick, Deni Avdija, hitting a velvety three-pointer right after to send the crowd into a frenzy. It looked like Kristaps Porzingis giving Nikola Vucevic trouble on defense and Kyle Kuzma hitting four three-pointers and slamming dunks as if Andre Drummond wasn’t planted in his way.

Washington opened its home slate celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise’s rebranding from the Bullets to the Wizards in front of an announced sellout of 20,476 in attendance. The team went all in on the vintage look for just about everything except the inseam on the team’s basketball shorts: they played in blue and gold throwback jerseys, unveiled a special matching court and aired a video compilation before tip-off paying homage to past greats.

It was all well and good that the Wizards wanted to celebrate their roots. The team’s roots aren’t the problem — anyone who has so much as glimpsed a game in the past four years knows that Washington’s biggest issue is a more recent one.

The Wizards need better defense. That fact didn’t change in one game. But on Friday, it was good enough.

Although there were some nice defensive moments, Washington’s best defense was its offense at times. Kuzma led four players in double figures with 26 points, six rebounds and two assists. Beal had 19 points and eight assists. Porzingis added 14 points and Rui Hachimura had 12.

It was enough to outdo DeRozan, who dropped 32 points, and Vucevic, who bullied his way to 24 points. The Wizards shot 51.2 percent from the field and more importantly had higher levels of energy and aggression, what Coach Wes Unseld Jr. calls the team’s all-important “care factor.”

That they had 26 assists on 41 buckets is evidence of good chemistry.

“Just looking at the game, it’s one, two, three, four guys in double figures,” Beal said, trailing down the stat sheet. “We’re just doing a good job moving the ball, being aggressive -- whoever’s open, shoot it. That’s our mentality. We trust everybody to make plays.”

The Wizards offered a taste of what their multithreat offense can look like with all systems firing.

Early in a breakneck first quarter, Washington authored a sequence that saw Beal dump a pass to Porzingis at the top of the key for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer on one possession and do the same on the next. Only this time, Porzingis drove before kicking out to point guard Monte Morris waiting in the corner to nail a three. In transition, Avdija poked the ball away from DeRozan and found Kuzma for a one-handed slam.

The end of the half offered positives as well. The Wizards flipped their own usually fatal flaw — easing up at the end of quarters and allowing an opponent back in the game — and blitzed Chicago before intermission, outscoring the Bulls 20-11 in the final six minutes by leaning into their offense. They went into the locker room holding a 56-50 lead after trailing by six, with three players in double figures and Beal having contributed eight points and five assists.

When turnovers had whittled Washington’s lead to just two early in the fourth quarter, the Wizards scrambled and kept things under control thanks to a crucial defensive rebound from Delon Wright. Wright, a backup point guard, had his second straight game in the closing unit as a defensive anchor bolstering Beal’s offense.

“Time and time again, we’re putting the ball in [Beal’s] hands for a reason," Unseld said. “He’s going to make the right play, and he did it tonight.”

