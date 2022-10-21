Panthers trade former all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Carolina Panthers continued to disassemble their struggling team by agreeing Thursday to trade former all-pro tailback Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four draft choices, according to two people familiar with the deal. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area after playing in college at Stanford. He is in his sixth season with the Panthers and has been one of the NFL’s most versatile and effective running backs when healthy, but he has struggled with injuries in recent years.

The 49ers agreed to send second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Panthers in the trade, according to one of those people with knowledge of the deal.

RB Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers pending physical.



Welcome back to The Bay @CMC_22 ! #FTTB pic.twitter.com/fRfMqsRx5M — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 21, 2022

The Panthers and 49ers later confirmed the trade agreement, without announcing the terms. Both teams said the move was contingent upon McCaffrey passing a physical.

McCaffrey is scheduled to join the 49ers on Friday and could play for them in their game Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers are 1-5 and have lost 12 of their past 13 games dating to last season. Team owner David Tepper fired Matt Rhule five games into Rhule’s third season as the Panthers’ coach. That move came Oct. 10, the day after a 37-15 defeat at home to the 49ers.

Tepper promoted defensive assistant Steve Wilks to interim head coach, and Wilks sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room during last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., after Anderson yelled on the sideline at wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. The Panthers wasted no time parting with Anderson, trading him Monday to the Arizona Cardinals.

They did not get a first-round selection for McCaffrey, but they did manage to get a significant package of picks. The Rams also are believed to have pursued a trade for McCaffrey.

The 49ers are making what amounts to a win-now push to reach the Super Bowl this season after losing last season’s NFC championship game to the Rams. They are 3-3 after Sunday’s surprising loss at Atlanta.

San Francisco is ranked first in the NFL in total defense but is only 18th in total offense. It put veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in charge of the offense after his would-be replacement as the starter, Trey Lance, suffered a season-ending broken ankle in the season’s second game.

McCaffrey ran for 393 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season for Carolina. He also had 33 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown. He was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Panthers. He also had a 1,000-yard receiving season.

His best season came in 2019, when he ran for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

