Week 8 college football preview: Time to start thinking about playoffs

The basic math of college football’s playoff is and will remain unchanged in the final years of its four-team era. An undefeated power conference champion will be in the playoff (barring the unlikely event there are five of them). A one-loss power conference team will harbor some playoff hopes. A two-loss team of any stripe will not earn an invitation barring the sort of chaos unseen since the playoff’s advent in 2014.

Those three simple rules explain why the most significant playoff happenings this week will unfold in the Big 12 and the Pac-12, two leagues whose memberships have already whittled away much of their margin for error by mid-October. Both have one unbeaten and two one-loss teams — but not for long.

In the Pac-12, UCLA (6-0, 3-0) defeated both Washington and Utah to reach the regular season’s midpoint without a loss. But the Bruins have to go to Oregon (5-1, 3-0), which has handled its business since an opening thwacking against Georgia in a mostly stress-free manner.

A UCLA victory finishes off the Ducks. An Oregon victory means it can stay in the playoff picture so long as it keeps winning, while the Bruins would join Southern California (6-1, 4-1) as the other Pac-12 teams with some semifinal hopes.

In short, the Pac-12 is four losses away — two by UCLA, one each by Oregon and Southern Cal — from missing the playoff for the sixth year in a row. One of those losses is coming Saturday in Eugene.

The same scenario exists in the Big 12, with 5-1 Kansas State’s visit to 6-0 TCU on Saturday night certain to sort things out. The Wildcats’ playoff hopes dissipate with a loss, and the Horned Frogs lose their wiggle room if they fall at home. And this comes a week after TCU’s riveting (if overlooked) 43-40 double-overtime defeat of Oklahoma State (5-1).

A pair of TCU defeats and one stumble each by Kansas State and Oklahoma State the rest of the way would effectively finish off the Big 12 as a playoff entity — and make it all the more likely for a very familiar set of semifinalists to emerge come early December.

An interim bump

The cynical (and often correct) way to view midseason coaching changes is a school’s desire to get a head start on the hiring process for the next guy. An even more cynical angle is to point out how it provides an athletic director the opportunity to show something is being done to fix a problem, even if they were the ones who helped create it in the first place.

With that in mind while also acknowledging the small sample size involved, it’s noteworthy that the five interim coaches at power conference schools entered the week with a combined 7-5 record. Not bad.

Mickey Joseph (2-2) led Nebraska to back-to-back Big Ten wins before a tight loss at Purdue. Arizona State is coming off a defeat of then-ranked Washington under Shaun Aguano (1-2). Jim Leonhard has split his first two games as Wisconsin’s interim coach. Given a bye week to get ready for his debut, Mike Sanford led Colorado past California last week.

Then there’s Georgia Tech’s Brent Key, whose Yellow Jackets picked off both Pittsburgh and Duke and showed a clear upgrade in competence in doing so.

The improvements might not last all season, of course. But the immediate response is still a credit to the players and interim coaches in all five programs.

Five with the most at stake

A look at teams with plenty to prove in Week 8.

1a. Oregon and 1b. Kansas State. Both the No. 10 Ducks and No. 17 Wildcats are 5-1 and undefeated in their respective leagues, and face the other conference co-leader this weekend (Oregon at home against No. 9 UCLA, Kansas State at No. 8 TCU). A loss would be doubly unfortunate. In addition to ceding a head-to-head tiebreaker, a setback would knock either team out of the playoff picture.

2a. UCLA and 2b. TCU. Both the Bruins (6-0) and Horned Frogs (6-0) can maintain unblemished records and take sole possession of first place in their respective leagues. Both teams have some playoff wiggle room, so there isn’t quite as much on the line for them as Oregon and Kansas State. Still, it’s close.

3. Syracuse. The No. 14 Orange (6-0, 3-0 ACC) is a warm and fuzzy story, having already surpassed last year’s victory total and appearing well on its way to just its second winning season in the last nine. Syracuse’s strength of schedule questions would largely go away if it can win at No. 5 Clemson in a game that would go a long way toward sealing the ACC Atlantic Division for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0).

4. Mississippi. The other undefeated SEC team (besides Georgia and Tennessee), the No. 7 Rebels (7-0, 3-0) begin a daunting stretch at LSU (5-2, 3-1) that also includes meetings with Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State. But first things first: Ole Miss has dropped its last six games in Death Valley.

5. Alabama. The No. 6 Crimson Tide has made a habit of getting well at Mississippi State’s expense in recent years. After it lost to Joe Burrow and LSU in 2019, it thumped the Bulldogs, 38-7, in its next outing. Last season, Alabama responded to a loss at Texas A&M by drilling Mississippi State, 49-9. The Tide is coming off a loss on a last-second field goal at Tennessee, once again setting up the Bulldogs to absorb the frustrations of Nick Saban’s program.

Heisman Watch

A weekly look at the race for college football’s favorite stiff-arming statue

1. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (1,737 yards, 24 TDs, 3 INTs passing). Fresh off an open date, Stroud and the Buckeyes welcome Iowa to the Horseshoe this week. As much of a punchline as the Hawkeyes’ offense is, their defense is still a good test for the Big Ten’s top quarterback. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (1,817 yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT passing; 287 yards, 3 TDs rushing). The dream of an interception-free season is over, but Hooker threw for five touchdowns against Alabama and led the Volunteers to a riveting upset in arguably the game of the season to date. He’s firmly in the Heisman mix. (LW: 2)

3. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (1,657 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 150 yards, 3 TDs rushing). In his return from a shoulder injury, Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Tennessee. But considering some of the throws he connected on, he didn’t hurt his repeat chances any. (LW: 4)

4. QB Caleb Williams, Southern California (1,971 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT passing; 235 yards, 3 TDs rushing). Williams’s candidacy took a slight hit with the Trojans’ loss at Utah, but that outcome really wasn’t on him. The sophomore threw for season highs in yards (381) and touchdowns (five) in the 43-42 setback. (LW: 3)

5. QB Max Duggan, TCU (1,591 yards, 16 TDs, 1 INT passing; 261 yards, 4 TDs rushing). The Horned Frogs star accounted for three touchdowns (two passing) as TCU upended Oklahoma State. He gets a prime-time stage — without everyone paying attention to Alabama-Tennessee — this week as TCU meets Kansas State. (LW: 5)

6. RB Chase Brown, Illinois (1,059 yards, 4 TDs rushing; 15 catches, 107 yards, 2 TDs receiving). How much of a workload can Brown handle? He had 41 carries as the Illini defeated Minnesota to run their winning streak to five. A Heisman win is probably a stretch, but a 2,000-yard season might be enough to earn Brown a finalist nod. With five or six games left (depending on who wins the Big Ten West), that gaudy number is within reach. (LW: Not ranked)

