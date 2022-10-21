Commanders keys vs. Packers: Get Terry McLaurin involved, win in the trenches

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After gutting out an ugly win in Week 6, the Washington Commanders (2-4) have an opportunity to build momentum at home against the slumping Green Bay Packers (3-3). Green Bay is coming off consecutive losses and their first home loss in 16 games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who started 15 games for the Commanders in 2021, will replace Carson Wentz, who had surgery on his fractured finger Monday, under center. Heinicke is no stranger to stepping into chaos; in fact, he has thrived in it. Now he will have the opportunity to jump-start the Commanders again.

Get McLaurin involved

In six games with Wentz at quarterback, the Commanders offense has struggled to find consistency. Wentz has thrown six interceptions, tied for third most of any quarterback in the NFL. He has also been unable to find a consistent connection with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin is on pace for yet another 1,000-yard season, but his usage is down. Last season, Heinicke targeted McLaurin on 24.7 percent of his routes. This year, that number has been shaved down to 15.4 percent of routes with Wentz. Heinicke’s return to the lineup and chemistry with McLaurin could be a step toward fully unlocking the fourth-year receiver, with the rest of the offense following suit.

“I know he’s going to give us a good chance to be successful this weekend,” McLaurin said of Heinicke. “He comes into every game with confidence that he can help us win, and he’s going to try to make any play possible to help us do that.”

Run the rock

Heinicke’s return may also signify the revitalization of the Commanders’ running game. Last season, Washington averaged 28 rushes per game and 4.3 yards per carry. This season, those averages have dropped to 23.8 attempts per game and 4.0 yards per carry. Heinicke’s mobility and willingness to use his legs add a dynamic defenses did not have to account for with Wentz at quarterback, especially in play action.

The Packers allowed 179 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in their previous game against the New York Jets. The week before that, the New York Giants rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay. Overall, the Packers defense has allowed opponents an average of 135.2 rushing yards per game, 27th in the NFL.

“J.D. [McKissic] got some carries, [and in] passing situations he caught the ball out on routes in space. We watched [Brian Robinson] be physical, downhill between the tackles, and then we brought [Antonio Gibson] in and he was explosive off the edge,” Coach Ron Rivera said of the Commanders’ running game against Chicago. “We’ve got to be able to make sure we can have that kind of mix because it gives us an opportunity to really open up the offense. It’ll really help with the play action, and I know [Heinicke’s] very good at play action.”

Win in the trenches

The Packers have struggled to generate offense consistently this season, in part because of the struggles of the offensive line. They have had a hard time protecting Aaron Rodgers and creating consistent success in the running game, and as a result, they have relied on a passing game built around young receivers who have yet to find a rhythm.

Opponents have rushed for more than 100 yards against the Commanders defense in four games this season, and the Bears totaled 238 yards in Week 6. The Packers’ duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon is daunting, but they have combined for just 148 yards over the past two weeks. Both the Jets and Giants forced the Packers into third and long often, before dialing up the pressure, and Green Bay’s overall lack of cohesion was evident.

The Commanders defense is tied for fourth in the NFL with 19 sacks. Washington’s offensive line, meanwhile, has allowed 23 sacks, the most in the NFL. That should improve given Heinicke’s mobility; however, the protection must improve significantly for the offense to find consistency.

Injuries

Heinicke may be without several offensive weapons Sunday. Tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee) have already been ruled out, along with reserve running back Jonathan Williams. Tight end John Bates (hamstring), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (hand) are all questionable. On defense, cornerback William Jackson III (back) will be out.

The Packers will be without wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle) and guard Jake Hanson (biceps).

