In the commercial, the father stands alone on a backyard basketball court. The scene has an almost sepia glaze, thick with symbolism: the dying of the sunlight, the father in solitude. A classical violin provides the backing track to his graceful and meditative movements in slow motion. Then suddenly, his jump shot clanks off the rim and a teenager crashes the scene.

It’s the son, and he commandeers the ball because it’s his court now.

So, the boy goes about thrashing and spinning at full speed. A rhythmic kick accompanies this brash takeover of youth and self-will.

Of course, this is not a moment captured organically around a hoop in the James family driveway. This one-on-one game between LeBron James and LeBron “Bronny” Jr. takes place outside a million-dollar estate, and LeBron and his 18-year-old namesake are performing strictly to sell Beats By Dre wireless headphones.

Still, despite the commercialism, there is something wholesome — and whole — in this latest layer of James, Inc. branding.

While LeBron, 37, continues his obsessive pursuit to be the best ever to pick up a basketball — and will probably become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer by early 2023 — he is challenging the way we imagine a GOAT.

The greatest of all time can also be a fully formed human being. He can raise banners, as well as his children. He can be the man in the arena, while still being a citizen of society. He can play the game, yet also live in a real world and not a bunker.

Around the same time the James family ad premiered across the internet this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about the sacrifices he makes to play on in the twilight of his career. He likened competing in an NFL season to marching off to battle, leaving everything — and everyone — in his rearview.

“I almost look at, like, a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said. “And it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again.’ And there’s only one way to do it.”

Aside from Brady using a dated and cringeworthy metaphor that lazily compares playing a sport to warfare — for which he later apologized — his word choice offers a peek into his route toward excellence.

Brady performs like a machine. He never possessed the otherworldly gifts of a LeBron, or even a Josh Allen, but his singular focus to become proficient, and then great, at his craft has set him apart from all others. Alexander wept when he saw no more worlds to conquer. Brady, with his seven Super Bowl rings and legacy already intact, surveyed the league before coming back for his 23rd season and yelled: “LFG!”

This pursuit is why we appreciate Brady. For him to be this committed at age 45, when his peers have long retired to a life of golf courses and Sundays on the couch, should leave even the most hardened critic in awe. Who really knows why the greatest quarterback ever still believes he has more worlds to conquer?

This GOAT, however, could use some balance.

In the latest episode of Brady’s weekly podcast, NBA superstar Kevin Durant stopped by and Brady gushed about KD’s sustained success and single-minded focus on the game. Indeed, for all his shortcomings, Durant is a pure hooper. His love for the game runs deep, as does his commitment to remaining on top. But it seems that Durant, 34 years old and still a bachelor, has wondered about the life he may be missing out on.

“It’s starting to get tricky though, as I get older, because I’m starting to experience more as a man outside of me being an athlete. So it’s like, where’s the balance?” Durant said during the conversation with Brady and Jim Gray. “I’m always going to be hungry but should I still be this, like, every day just immersed in what I’m doing or should I continue to keep growing on that side?”

Durant showed vulnerability and Brady responded by sharing his own struggles. Still, because greatness comes at a cost, Brady seemed to push back at the notion of being anything more than a locked-in athlete during the season.

“The reality is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over. And as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are,” Brady said to Durant. “You’re going to go: ‘How the f--- do I get it done?’”

Brady’s description of “deployment” suggested to his podcast listeners that he cannot be devoted to anything other than football. In order for a driven and maniacal quarterback to accomplish his goals, nothing else can matter in the fall; that f-bombing his offensive line and losing to Mitch Trubisky in Pittsburgh (I repeat: Mitch Trubisky) should take precedence over everything else. And while gossipy sites have shown little restraint in speculating how his return to football has impacted his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, the whole “deployment” thing doesn’t exactly paint Brady as a guy with a great work-life balance.

But just because he doesn’t shoot commercials with his kids does not make Brady a terrible family man. In a previous podcast episode, he raved about watching his oldest son, Jack, play quarterback and how football can help them bond. “There’s very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” he said. “You know, I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football.” Brady’s honest admission seems strange: A 45-year-old adult male doesn’t think his own life experiences could help his son matriculate into manhood?

Which brings us back to LeBron, who has entered his 20th season in the NBA. Over his career, his own pronouncements of entering “Zero Dark Thirty” have revealed the depth he goes to withdraw from people and devices. Still, his has not been an insular pursuit, and his focus has seemingly never been too far from home.

He has been a courtside dad at his sons’ basketball games. Even during his own season. The kind who yells and cheers and acts obnoxiously. In other words: a normal parent. And while his situation is unique, his goal to play alongside his son in the NBA feels somehow relatable. Only time will tell if the public pressure to make it will be more harmful than healthy for Bronny, but who can think of a better role model to guide a famous high school athlete than LeBron James?

The pursuit of greatness doesn’t have to be a lonely journey, waged away from all others. LeBron seems to understand that while his sunshine may be fading, he doesn’t have to stand alone. The spotlight is only growing brighter for the son who wants to crash his court. And the father wouldn’t have it any other way.

