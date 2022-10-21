Navy QB Tai Lavatai is starting to trust his legs and run the ball

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Malcolm Perry. Keenan Reynolds. Will Worth. Ricky Dobbs. The four former Navy quarterbacks are spoken about with reverence as the stewards of the most successful teams in Annapolis since Coach Ken Niumatalolo’s first full season in 2008. The members of the quartet are far from clones, but each thrived as a runner in the triple-option offense in his own way. The 2022 Midshipmen hope Tai Lavatai has finally found his particular way after posting the best rushing game of his career in a 40-34 loss at SMU last week.

Quarterbacks are typically the most important player on the field and Navy’s scheme puts even more pressure on the signal-caller to be a runner. Perry, Reynolds, Worth and Dobbs were all the leading rushers on teams that won at least nine games. The Midshipmen didn’t win more than four games in the two seasons since Perry and Navy matched a program record with 11 wins in 2019. Lavatai is the Mids’ third-leading rusher in his second year as the starter as Navy (2-4, 2-2 American Athletic) prepares for Saturday’s home game against Houston.

“The quarterback in this offense has to be an effective runner,” quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper said. “Obviously, you would love to have a very super-dynamic runner. We’ve had those before obviously. But if you can have an effective runner, that’s been the key and that’s what I want Tai to be.”

Lavatai surpassed 100 rushing yards for the first time last week as he posted 120 and ran for two scores. He also threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Lavatai averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and ran for seven touchdowns in 10 games last season. If he can be a consistent threat, it would dramatically alter a unit that ranks 88th in total offense in the nation.

SMU seemed to dare Lavatai to run the ball as it focused on Navy’s fullbacks and slotbacks. That opened lanes for Lavatai, who made good decisions for the most part and took advantage.

“People try to slow play him and try to make him carry the ball,” Niumatalolo said. “People do that and you’ve got to make them pay. Which he did. And recognizing he’s not Malcolm or Keenan. But Will and Ricky weren’t blazers. … People try to force him to carry the ball. You’ve got to be aggressive and put your foot in the ground and go north and south and get five yards, which he did a really good job of.

“I really believe that he grew up on Saturday.”

A “million miles per hour” is how Lavatai described the speed of the game when he made his debut last season in the season-opener against Marshall, a game Navy lost, 49-7. Things have slowed down since then. He knows the scheme much better and that allows him to make better decisions quicker. Jasper said Lavatai is starting to play chess with defenses and is heady enough to recognize a bad matchup for a play and check into something better. That’s a level of mental acuity that hasn’t been there in the past.

“It seems like I can see things a little easier,” Lavatai said. “So when I make mistakes it's frustrating because I feel like it's a step back from what I was trying to do.

“I think that was probably the game I felt most comfortable running in. … This was definitely an eye-opening game for me to just be able to trust my legs.”

One game, however, does not mean Lavatai has arrived. He is still averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, but there should be opportunities to put points on the board against a Houston team that ranks 116th in the nation in scoring defense (33.7 points per game). The Cougars (3-3, 1-1) have allowed 30-plus points in four of their six games.

Jasper, obviously, wants his quarterbacks to know everyone’s responsibility on the offense in hopes that will lead to better decision-making. If they truly understand the blocking schemes, it can help them understand where defensive players will be flowing from — which is essential in Navy’s scheme in which the quarterback is making a split-second decision on whether to keep the ball or not.

“That to me is a big part of helping someone be a more effective runner,” Jasper said. “All I’m looking for is an effective runner. Obviously, I know Tai’s not going to be a super-dynamic runner, but again, he has to be effective to where he can make the first guy miss. If we can get a good solid 10 yards out of him … that’s what you’re looking for.

“I’d love for him to be able to take it 67 yards, or 90 yards a few times in Malcolm’s case. But just to be an effective runner.”

