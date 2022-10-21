Sports Betting NFL scoring is down. Is it time to start betting the under? NFL teams are averaging 21.6 points per game, the lowest scoring rate through the first six weeks of the season since 2009. (Washington Post illustration/iStock)

Scoring in the NFL is down this season, a notable development in an offensive era. Before Thursday night, teams were averaging 21.6 points per game, the fewest through the first six weeks of the season since 2009. That decline isn’t just impacting fantasy football scores; it also has made it lucrative to bet the unders on game totals. Betting the under in every game would have yielded a 55-38-1 record through six weeks, the best rate at this point of the season since at least 2002, when the league expanded to 32 teams. To put it another way, if you blindly bet $100 on every under this year, you would be up $1,199.50. In no other season over the past two decades would you have seen a profit better than $663.20, with the average result a net loss of $667.21.

Oddsmakers have adjusted the totals downward to reflect this trend, but it doesn’t look as if they have adjusted enough. In Week 1, the average total set by oddsmakers was 46 points; under bettors would have finished 11-5. In Week 6, with four teams on byes, the average total set by oddsmakers was 44.8 points, and under bettors would have finished 10-4. Remember, teams scoring 21.6 points per game mean an average total of 43.2 points — which is 1½ fewer than the average total offered by sportsbooks last week.

Some of this could be small-sample variance, but there is some reason to believe the league is shifting toward lower totals. Passers are performing at the worst levels since 2017 by a few metrics, including passer rating, yards per attempt and touchdown rate. One reason could be the improved use of cover-two, a two-deep, five-under zone defense run out of base, nickel and dime personnel. The scheme drops seven defenders into coverage, taking away some of the opportunities enjoyed by quarterbacks during the league’s offensive renaissance.

The results have been staggering: Passers have managed just a 79.5 passer rating against cover-two in 2022, down from 86.1 in 2021 and 97.9 in 2020. To put that in perspective, after average passers performed as well as 2022 Jalen Hurts against cover-two defenses two years ago, they are now performing like Jacoby Brissett. Since passing is vital to offense in the modern NFL, it is no wonder we have seen a downtick in scoring. And it’s unlikely defenses will stop using this scheme, potentially keeping total points depressed for at least the next few weeks or until offenses come up with a counter.

Before blindly betting on the under, though, we should consider how to estimate point totals and how often particular totals occur. Remember, when betting totals, points scored in overtime count in deciding the bet’s outcome, and if the combined score matches the total exactly, the wager is a push and the bet is refunded.

The most common point total in games since 2002 has been 44 points, accounting for 4 percent of all games played. It’s not a significant lead. Point totals of 41, 51 and 37 are almost as common, with just a few tenths of a percentage point between them.

To rigorously evaluate any total, you first need to estimate the scoring prowess of the teams involved. That can be as simple as looking at points scored per game for each squad or as intricate as using artificial intelligence or machine learning to create thousands of permutations that lead you to a most likely final score. Unfortunately, there is no shortcut here. You have to do some legwork and mathematical gymnastics if you want to feel confident about outperforming the market.

The simplest method I have found is to adjust scoring rates using the league average. For example, the Green Bay Packers are scoring 1.5 points per drive and allowing 1.8. The Washington Commanders are scoring 1.4 points per drive and also allowing 1.8. The league average is 1.9 points per drive. This means we would expect the Packers to score 1.5 points per drive against the Commanders, who should score 1.3 points per drive against the Packers. Here’s how we come up with those numbers.

Packers: (1.5 points per drive/league average of 1.9) * (1.8 points allowed by Washington/1.9) * 1.9 = 1.4

Commanders: (1.3/1.9) * (1.8/1.9) * 1.9 = 1.3

If we estimate each team will get 11 drives in Sunday’s game — Washington averages 12 drives a game and Green Bay averages 10 — then we could expect a final score of 14-13. That’s far less than the posted total of 40½, indicating an opportunity for the under. It’s perhaps too low relative to the market, warranting further inspection.

Washington’s offense is not performing well this season, and Football Outsiders ranks it as the league’s fourth worst after adjusting for opponent. Green Bay’s offense is much better (11th) but drops to 30th if we look at only the last two weeks, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been batting a thumb injury. Washington’s defense, on the other hand, has been above average per Football Outsiders (12th), while Green Bay’s is subpar at 24th. Most of the Packers’ foibles, however, are run-defense related (32nd), while their pass defense is among the best in the league.

That certainly sounds like a recipe for a low-scoring game, leaning toward the under. Plus, we haven’t factored in the swap at quarterback for the Commanders. Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a fractured ring finger on his right hand, and less heralded backup Taylor Heinicke will take over Sunday. When assessing over/unders, there are other adjustments you can make aside from injuries, including ones for weather, wind and rest days in between games. None of those should influence the projected total enough to cast doubt on the under for this game, but they are always worth investigating.

You could go through a similar process using touchdown and field goal scoring rates, again adjusting for the league average, and extrapolating over 11 drives. That method gives us the added benefit of modeling various point totals via a Monte Carlo simulation. By this method, we would arrive at an average total points scored of 29 in a Packers-Commanders matchup, with the distribution heavily skewed toward results under the 40-point total.

As mentioned above, keep in mind that small sample-size issues impact any model that uses scoring rates this early in the season. This doesn’t mean you can’t project totals this way; just keep in mind that coaching, scheme and personnel changes and unusual events can influence scoring rates in an unbalanced way early in the season.

