In Philadelphia, the boos are gone and the ‘vibes are flowing’

PHILADELPHIA — One round of giddy mayhem had already erupted Saturday night inside Xfinity Live, the cavernous, two-story sports bar just steps away from Citizens Bank Park. About 90 minutes after the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series, having watched smoke machines spew and drinks spill from his second-floor office, director of operations Justin DeSalvo received a call from Paige Hartman, a frequent lunch guest and the wife of Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber.

“Hey,” Hartman said, “the guys want to come party.”

“Give me 20 minutes to get an area ready,” DeSalvo replied.

“Sorry,” he told patrons as he cleared out the upstairs bar. “The Phillies are coming.”

The entire roster walked across the street and crowded around the circular bar. Slowly, double-taking fans on the ground floor noticed the ballplayers leaning over the railing. The sound system blared, “Dancing on My Own,” the goofy clubhouse anthem the Phillies play during celebrations. Surrounded by teammates, Bryce Harper sprayed an oversize bottle of champagne onto the crowd below, a full convergence of team and fan base.

BRYCE POPPING BOTTLES WITH PHILLIES FANS! MV3!! pic.twitter.com/xHof85Ti8u — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 16, 2022

This fall in Philadelphia, a proudly cantankerous sports town known for its hard exterior is reveling in unmitigated joy. The Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and are three wins from the World Series, the Eagles are 6-0, and last week, the Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia sold 6,000 pounds of Crabfries in a single day. When the NLCS arrives in town tied, 1-1, on Friday night, one of the most frenzied and jubilant sports crowds will return. The Phillies and Eagles have generated synergistic fervor, and booing is only for ghosts this October, at least until Ben Simmons comes to town.

Late Wednesday morning, radio co-hosts Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara sat next to each other inside the 94.1 WIP studios, the beating heart of Philadelphia sports fandom. DeCamara, clad in a full Phillies uniform, baseball pants included, announced, “Let’s go to the phones!”

Often a confederation of the miserable, the angry and the second-guessing, the phone lines flowed with communal jubilance.

“It’s snowing out here in Western Pa., but it’s so damn sunny in Philly right now.”

“This is better than great. This is unbelievable.”

“It’s a beautiful day to be a Phillies fan. It gets better and better every day.”

“It all becomes this big, symbiotic lovefest,” Ritchie, a former NFL fullback who played two seasons for the Eagles, said during a break. “… It feels like the city is overflowing. It could be my imagination, but it feels like we finally emerged from the despair we experienced in 2020, and everyone is back out and full-go, and we all feel like there’s a reason to go explore out of our houses. There’s always someone that you can talk about the game with.”

The elation derives, in part, from surprise. The Phillies fired their manager midseason and backed into the playoffs with 87 wins. The Eagles were pegged to contend in the NFC East, not dominate the league. Now Philadelphians are dreaming about 1980, when the Phillies won the World Series and the Eagles made the Super Bowl. The next few weeks could be the headiest in Philadelphia sports since Rocky Balboa went the distance, which, depending whom you ask, either does or does not count as a real moment.

The exuberance and success of Philadelphia’s teams has taken on powers of transference. 76ers center Joel Embiid tossed a football on the Lincoln Financial Field sideline before Sunday’s Eagles victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni wore a Phillies hoodie to his Monday news conference. The Phillies clinched the division series during a Flyers home game, and the Wells Fargo Arena video board showed the final pitches, producing a deafening roar that had nothing to do with hockey.

One Philadelphia Inquirer reporter recently remarked on Twitter that the Philadelphia Police Department had reported no overnight incidents after two Eagles wins. A local television reporter noticed Wednesday that the city had gone four consecutive days without a homicide. Both are rare. A public information officer had little to add, other than to say the occurrence of no overnight incidents is “uncommon.”

Rob Dunphy usually listens to music while he drives a tow truck around Philadelphia. But late Tuesday morning, he had the dial turned to WIP. “The vibes are flowing in Philly,” he said. “… This whole city is just ridiculous right now.”

Dunphy has achieved a level of minor celebrity for displaying the Philadelphia-centric tattoos covering his substantial belly at games. When he listed the totems he wanted, it was his tattoo artist’s idea to make the black hole at the end of the Phanatic’s snout Dunphy’s belly button.

In Game 3 of the NLDS, Dunphy watched from a box as Rhys Hoskins demolished a three-run homer and spiked his bat.

“I literally thought the stadium was going to fall down,” he said.

“The loudest game I’ve ever been to,” Oscar Alvarado said. “We occupy Section 301 every game. That was the first time I felt the actual section kind of sway.”

Alvarado gathered Wednesday with a dozen or so fellow lovable oddballs behind Citizens Bank Park, peering through the iron bars of the center field gate. They call themselves the Phandemic Krew. Not allowed into the park during the fan-less 2020 season, they stood outside, watched with an obstructed view and heckled opponents.

“We want people who play against our team to need therapy after they’re done playing us,” Phandemic Krew member John McCann said. “That’s our job. The Phillies are doing their job. Our job is to torment the players. And we’re pretty good at it.”

They have remained a tribe. Now the Phillies turn on the ballpark televisions behind the Richie Ashburn statue so they can watch away games.

But why stand in the chill when they could meet at home or commune at a bar?

“It’s pretty simple,” Alvarado said. “This is where we baseball at.”

Ricky Rodriguez wanted to celebrate his 34th birthday watching the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS at Xfinity Live. He and four friends figured the bar would be packed and they didn’t want to miss first pitch, so they left their South Jersey homes a little after 2:30 p.m. and tossed a cooler of Coronas and folding chairs into the back of their SUV. They did not account for the workday reducing crowds. When they arrived to an empty parking lot, they shrugged and popped tops, tailgating before heading into a bar to watch a playoff game on television.

“Such a Philly move,” Rodriguez said.

“We’re just passionate as [heck],” Nick Leva said, sitting next to Rodriguez. “We’re all blue-collared around here. An Eagles loss on a Sunday can [mess] up somebody’s whole week.”

The unbridled excitement at Citizens Bank Park stands in stark contrast to the typical portrayal of Philadelphia fans, one that many of them lean into.

“We’re going to let you know when you’re doing good, and we’re going to let you know when you’re doing bad,” Dunphy said. “... We work for everything we have. We know everyone out there is making millions of dollars, and we’re not here to baby you. If I mess up work, no one’s going to feel bad for me. I’m going to get yelled at.”

Philadelphia fans freely admit they will be hard on their teams. The recent delight, many said, has flowed from the same impulse. They do not boo out of vitriol, and they do not cheer because they’re saps. They just want their teams to play hard and to win.

In April, after he committed two errors and boos rained from the Citizens Bank Park seats, third baseman Alec Bohm was caught on camera mouthing to a teammate, “I f------ hate this place.” That night in the clubhouse, he admitted he had said it and apologized. When he ran out to the field the next night, Phillies fans responded with collective empathy: They burst with cheers. The profane lament Bohm uttered is now on T-shirts.

“What he did was what other players in the past have not done: He owned it,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “He admitted he did it. He said he was sorry and went out and played better. That’s why he will be loved here because he’s honest enough to know he made a mistake and he owned it and then he stepped up and played better. If you do that, you’ll be a fan favorite forever.”

Many Philadelphia fans bristle at a reputation Kenney said can at times be “self-fulfilling”: the caricature of a battery-throwing, Santa-booing maniac.

“We get a bad rap,” John Paciotti said, taking a break between innings of Game 2 outside Xfinity Live. “This [stuff] goes on [at] every stadium. Fights go on. People throw [stuff]. Just to clarify: When we threw snowballs at Santa, he was a drunken idiot. He was bombed, falling all over the place. Do you think we’d really throw balls at Santa? He was an idiot. He was drunk. I was there. I know. My dad had season tickets since Franklin Field.”

“People misconstrue critiques — and booing — as we’re bad and ungrateful people,” DeCamara said. “The reality is, Philadelphia sports fans are incredibly intense sports fans. It’s born out of a love for the team and a desire to see them win.”

“The national narrative is that it’s overwhelming negative,” Ritchie said. “But when things are good, it’s never this good anywhere else.”

These halcyon days will not change fans when things go wrong again. A reporter asked Kenney this week what lasting memory these enchanted few weeks would leave, perhaps casting for big-picture perspective about civic pride and Philadelphians’ self-image. Kenney opined that Jalen Hurts had put to rest doubts about whether he could be the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, the wide receivers had proved themselves, and rookie Cam Jurgens would be a capable replacement someday for longtime center Jason Kelce.

In place of saying goodbye at the end of an interview, Kenney chose an all-encompassing Philadelphian salutation: “Go Phils, go Birds,” he said.

Anthony Golden, a 51-year-old born and raised in South Philadelphia, worked security Wednesday night at McGillin’s Olde Ale House. He watched from the door as the Phillies fell further behind in the late innings. A suddenly rare loss seemed imminent. “They’ll be sad,” Golden said. “But then there’ll be, like, Eagle chants. And [the Phillies] play Friday, so it don’t matter.”

A bartender rang a bell when Hoskins slammed a home run to make it 8-5 out in San Diego, but the rally died there. Nobody chanted for the Eagles after the last pitch. People filtered out into the night, the streets bustling for a Wednesday. As people in suits and Phillies jerseys and Eagles hats passed one another, there was still the occasional greeting. Or maybe farewell. Or maybe expression of civic ecstasy: “Go Phils. Go Birds.”

