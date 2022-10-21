Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep suspended for doping

Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam winner and the world’s No. 1 female tennis player for 64 weeks between 2017 and 2019, has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after she failed a doping test during this year’s U.S. Open.
Currently ranked No. 9 in the world, the 31-year-old Halep announced last month that she would not play the rest of the season after having nose surgery to improve her breathing. On Friday, she wrote on social media that she has begun “a fight for the truth” after testing positive for an “extremely low quantity” of Roxadustat, which she said “came as the biggest shock of my life.”
Halep also said she never knowingly took a prohibited substance and feels “completely confused and betrayed.”
October 21, 2022
Halep faces a four-year ban under the World Anti-Doping Code, though the ban can be reduced if she admits to doping and accepts her punishment by tennis authorities. Any appeals will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
After reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, her first trip past the fourth round at a Grand Slam in two years, and winning the Canadian Open in August, the seventh-seeded Halep was ousted in the first round of the U.S. Open in three sets by Daria Snigur, who’s currently ranked 116th in the world.