Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep suspended for doping

Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam winner and the world’s No. 1 female tennis player for 64 weeks between 2017 and 2019, has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after she failed a doping test during this year’s U.S. Open. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The ITIA, a third-party agency that administers anti-doping controls for the International Tennis Federation, said Halep’s A and B samples both tested positive for Roxadustat, which is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited-substances list. Roxadustat is an oral medication typically used to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, but European Union health officials also have said — in approving the drug for medical use — that it stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO, which helps increase endurance.

Currently ranked No. 9 in the world, the 31-year-old Halep announced last month that she would not play the rest of the season after having nose surgery to improve her breathing. On Friday, she wrote on social media that she has begun “a fight for the truth” after testing positive for an “extremely low quantity” of Roxadustat, which she said “came as the biggest shock of my life.”

Halep also said she never knowingly took a prohibited substance and feels “completely confused and betrayed.”

Halep faces a four-year ban under the World Anti-Doping Code, though the ban can be reduced if she admits to doping and accepts her punishment by tennis authorities. Any appeals will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

After reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, her first trip past the fourth round at a Grand Slam in two years, and winning the Canadian Open in August, the seventh-seeded Halep was ousted in the first round of the U.S. Open in three sets by Daria Snigur, who’s currently ranked 116th in the world.

