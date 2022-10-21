If Taulia Tagovailoa can’t play, Billy Edwards Jr. ready to lead Terps

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Billy Edwards Jr. usually stands on the sideline far from the other offensive players. He wants to stay focused on Maryland’s game without any distractions. This is how Coach Michael Locksley instructed him to soak in the action early this season. Edwards sees the Terrapins’ play call, then watches how the opposing defense reacts. He imagines himself in the role of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, asking himself what he’d anticipate in that moment and how he would respond.

For Edwards, the team’s backup quarterback, this routine turns games into an intense few hours. Living each play, he said, makes him feel as if he’s “almost like a part of the game,” rather than only a sideline spectator. And it helps him stay ready. If Edwards needs to step onto the field in place of Tagovailoa, his first play comes as a continuation of the mental repetitions he’s taken from afar.

So when Tagovailoa lay on the turf in pain during last weekend’s game against Indiana, Edwards thought to himself, “Time to go.” His preparation and readiness allowed him to play with poise, lifting the Terps out of a narrow deficit to a 38-33 win. Edwards, a redshirt freshman, led Maryland on two touchdown drives as he proved the importance of having a proficient backup quarterback.

Edwards, a transfer from Wake Forest who joined the program this summer, could be called upon again this weekend, possibly in a larger role as the starter. Tagovailoa aggravated a sprained medial collateral ligament, an injury he initially suffered nearly a month ago, and Locksley considers his quarterback’s ability to play Saturday against Northwestern a game-time decision. The news that Tagovailoa avoided a more serious setback prompted a “huge sense of relief,” Locksley said. When Tagovailoa dealt with the same injury earlier this season, he returned to the field a week later, and he has practiced this week.

“If you know the Tagovailoas, you know they’re tough guys, and they’re going to fight through it,” said Locksley, who also coached Taulia’s brother, Tua, at Alabama. “But we’ll always do what’s best for him.”

Tagovailoa’s injury comes as Maryland prepares to face Northwestern, which has lost its last five games, and the Terps have a bye next weekend. Holding Tagovailoa out against the Wildcats would give him two weeks to recover. But Locksley said he and his staff will approach the decision as to whether Tagovailoa plays the same as they would any other game.

Tagovailoa, more so than any player, has powered Maryland’s gradual rise over the past three seasons. When Locksley arrived before the 2019 campaign, the Terps had dreadful passing performances in the previous two seasons, which were both hampered by quarterback injuries. In 2017, the top two quarterbacks suffered season-ending knee injuries early in the season, and an injury to the starter late in the 2018 campaign came as another blow. The Terps averaged just 161.7 passing yards per game in 2017, then 141.3 the next year as they tallied its worst season-long total (1,695 passing yards) since 1999.

In his first season at the helm, Locksley brought in Josh Jackson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, but the passing game didn’t improve much. Tagovailoa’s arrival the next year marked the beginning of a transformation.

He flashed his potential in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and then in 2021, Tagovailoa broke multiple program records. He proved to be a durable starter, accounting for 97 percent of Maryland’s pass attempts, and the offense racked up 304.6 yards per game.

Maryland’s recent history of quarterback injuries made Tagovailoa’s steadiness particularly appreciated. But the importance of having a solid backup never dissipated. Last season’s second option at quarterback, Reece Udinski, transferred to Richmond, where he’s now the starter, so Locksley had to look for a new addition for Maryland’s quarterback room and he landed on Edwards.

The quarterback from Burke, Va., has familial ties to this coaching staff: His brother, Kyle, was a quarterback on Alabama’s roster in 2017 and 2018. During that stretch, Locksley, offensive coordinator Dan Enos and tight ends coach Mike Miller all spent time on Alabama’s staff. Edwards attended Alabama summer camps and worked with those coaches while hanging out with his brother, who shared a quarterbacks room with Tua Tagovailoa. Kyle Edwards is now a graduate assistant at Maryland and works with the quarterbacks.

Billy Edwards Jr. reminds Locksley of Andy Dalton, the longtime Cincinnati Bengals quarterback now with the New Orleans Saints, and “not just because he’s a redhead,” said Locksley, who coached against Dalton when he played for TCU. Dalton “was a thrower, but he also was really functional as a runner, [and] you better respect his legs,” Locksley said. Edwards said his coach has also compared him to Mac Jones, the former Alabama quarterback now with the New England Patriots, because he “had an edge to him.”

When Edwards looked for a transfer destination, he prioritized a program with a scheme that fit his skill set, and the former Lake Braddock standout enjoys being closer to home. Edwards said a path to a starting role was a factor in his decision but not the only consideration. Predicting a program’s quarterback succession plan can be particularly difficult in the era of the transfer portal and extra eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Edwards could be in line to be a full-time starter for the Terps after the departure of Tagovailoa, who could play up to two more seasons.

Despite not starting games yet this season, Edwards said his work through the week is similar to Tagovailoa’s preparation. Locksley said the Terps have “tremendous confidence” in their backup quarterback.

“All my teammates have done a really good job as far as rallying around me, giving me support,” Edwards said. “So I think mentally that helps me a lot to get settled in.”

When Edwards entered the game at Indiana, he rose to the occasion. He didn’t complete any of his three pass attempts, but he led the offense with poise and picked up 53 rushing yards, including a 31-yard gain and another short carry into the end zone.

“We had a plan of what we wanted to get executed in the run game in the second half,” Locksley said. “He came in and executed it to a T, made some big plays, protected the football.”

When Tagovailoa left the game against Michigan after he first hurt his knee, Edwards led Maryland on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive, capped by a successful two-point conversion, but the Terps couldn’t recover the ensuing onside kick. Edwards orchestrated a pair of touchdown drives late in the lopsided win over Charlotte earlier in the season.

He had a key role in the Terps’ win over Indiana, but Edwards has never had an opportunity as significant as what could come Saturday if Tagovailoa is held out. Edwards said the distribution of snaps between him and Tagovailoa in practice this week has been similar to the past, even though this weekend, he could be living out each play from the center of the field, rather than through his imagination on the sideline.

“If he’s the guy that has to play for us this week,” Locksley said, “I expect him to be able to come in, execute our system as well as anybody and give us a chance.”

