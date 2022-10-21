Tony Rojas and undefeated Fairfax get signature win at Lake Braddock

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax senior Tony Rojas remembers the private schools that contacted him after his sophomore year. Their messages were pretty similar. They loved his two-way talent, and he could swap the Patriot District’s perennial doormat for a rapid ascent to stardom. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rojas always said no. Gratification would have to wait for a Friday night such as this one, with his mother, Daniela, in the crowd; his best friends, Dylan and Daniel, with their arms around his shoulders; and his team, for the first time in seemingly ever, with a signature win, a 29-14 triumph in Burke over No. 12 Lake Braddock.

“This was circled on all our calendars,” Rojas said of playing the Bruins, who have reached the playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons. “This is a special moment right now.”

History hasn’t treated Fairfax kindly. The program hasn’t won a playoff game in 28 years and stumbled in a first-round upset to West Potomac last November. These Lions, 8-0 for the first time since 1999, hold the top seed in the region after Friday’s win.

“Last year was the first taste of real success, and I think we have a bunch of kids that got hungrier as a result,” Coach Trey Taylor said. “They’ve come out this year hellbent on improving on what we did last year.”

Though both teams entered Friday averaging more than 45 points per game, the contest hardly resembled a shootout. The victor, it seemed, would come down to which team could better chew clock and produce late-down success.

Early on, that was the 20th-ranked Lions, who called on Rojas for four fourth-down conversions in the first half — including two jump-ball receptions on fake punts — to build a 14-7 halftime lead.

But it would take more than Rojas’s exploits to maintain a lead that slim against Lake Braddock (7-1), which scored just two minutes into the half and controlled the tempo with Delaware commit Daniel Lipovski at quarterback and senior Elliot Meine in the backfield. It would take a collective effort.

For the final 20 minutes, that is what the Lions got.

Two third-quarter interceptions and a 76-yard touchdown from senior running back Bradyn Horacek, as Rojas stretched on the sideline, would do the trick. A visiting crowd returning “overrated” chants to their opponents lifted their spirits. Rojas’s five-yard touchdown run with five minutes left sealed it.

“It’s a special moment right now, especially because we lost to this team last year,” senior Chase Miller said. “Getting it back on their home field felt great. … Lake Braddock’s a special team. But we knew we had the heart to pull this out.”

The visiting spectators chanted a single word as the Lake Braddock crowd, raucous and packed for the game’s first 47 minutes, headed for the exits: “Undefeated.”

