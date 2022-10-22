Yankees simply run out of answers for the Astros, who seize control of ALCS

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — This, the sound of a few electronics buzzing and the chatter of reporters clamoring for space, is what it sounds like when a baseball team realizes it simply isn’t good enough. This, a near-empty postgame clubhouse with no one sitting at their lockers and chatting, with stars coming in briefly to pull on their hoodies and sneakers and grab their bags, is what it looks like when a team that is supposed to win every October without fail, is faced with the reality that it is simply not built to do so this time.

This, the shaking of heads and recital of cliches is all the New York Yankees can offer now, after a 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of an American League Championship Series they now trail three games to none. Only one team in baseball history, the Boston Red Sox, has recovered from a deficit like that — and they don’t really use that comeback as a rallying cry around these parts.

“We got to find a way right now,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. “We know what we’re up against.”

What they’re up against is an Astros team that is 6-0 in this postseason, a team so good that when one of their aces took a champagne bottle to the elbow during a celebration after the AL Division Series they swapped him with a guy that nearly no-hit the Yankees this summer, young righty Cristian Javier, as a consolation prize. They have allowed two runs or fewer in five consecutive games, and were so good during the regular season that even that number isn’t surprising: The Astros owned the lowest ERA in the American League, struck out more batters per nine innings than any other AL staff, and allowed fewer homers per nine than all but one other team.

“I don’t know,” Boone said, when asked about whether the Yankees’ offensive struggles were more about them hitting poorly than Houston pitching well. “However you want to analyze it, we got to find a way right now.”

Because while the Astros have only outscored the Yankees by a 12-4 margin over the first three games, the series seems far more lopsided than even that number would suggest. The Yankees have 41 strikeouts in this series and just 12 hits. The Astros have 19 hits and 19 strikeouts. They are holding the Yankees to a .128 batting average.

The Yankees have not led a single inning in this series, and the broader picture is even worse: In what are now four regular season games and three playoff matchups, the Yankees have not led the Astros in any inning that wasn’t the last one. Put another way, other than two walk-off hits, the Yankees have never led them for any in-game stretch in seven games. And for that reason, this series may be over after Sunday’s Game 4.

“I’m not perplexed about it, it’s just the nature of the game at times,” Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader said. “Regardless of it being a seven-game series, it’s still a small sample size. It’s just about continuing to prepare and put your best foot forward.”

Boone did his best to jolt the lineup to life Saturday. He tried something new, moving left-handed Anthony Rizzo to the leadoff spot in part because Javier is a little less tough on lefties than he is right-handers. Rizzo hasn’t led off since before the all-star break.

The Yankees won both games Gerrit Cole started in the division series, meaning he entered Saturday responsible for two of New York’s three postseason wins. But Cole could not control what happened in the top of the second inning, when rangy center fielder Bader and right fielder Aaron Judge converged on a flyball. Bader was calling for the ball. So was Judge. Outfield traffic laws state that the center fielder has the right of way.

But by the time Judge ceded it, his massive frame was in Bader’s way, such that the much shorter center fielder ended up dropping the ball as it hit his glove. Had the ball been caught — and Judge said later it was his fault it wasn’t — the inning would have been over. Instead, Chas McCormick came to bat with a man on. He homered to right field to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

“We made two-and-a-half mistakes,” said Cole, a former Astro, shaking his head at the Astros’ ability to hit his own pitches.

Meanwhile, the depth of the Yankees offensive struggles could best be explained by what happened in the bottom of that inning, when Javier seemed to lose control of his fastball.

After he walked Gleyber Torres, he struck out fifth-hole hitter Matt Carpenter on three pitches, the ninth time Carpenter has fanned in this series. Javier then fell behind Bader 2-0, his fastballs sailing as they had all inning. When he threw another fastball up and out of the zone, Bader chased it and popped it up in the infield, as if he were trying to make up for all those runs at once.

This is who the Yankees are right now, a team with a lineup peppered with undeniable holes lacking any healthy options capable of filling them. By the bottom of the fourth inning, Javier had thrown 10 innings at Yankee Stadium in 2022 without allowing a single hit. Not until Giancarlo Stanton drove a double to the gap in right center did the Yankees manage to put a man on against him Saturday. They couldn’t move him 90 feet, let alone the 180 they needed.

Part of the trouble is that the Yankees relied so heavily on Judge all year, but Judge went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts Saturday. He is hitting .156 in the series. But the Yankees did not win the AL with Judge alone. No one is hitting now.

“Uh, I mean, I think they attack the zone,” said Josh Donaldson, who has struck out seven times in three games, trying to explain what the Astros were doing to baffle the Yankees so completely. “Uh … they have good stuff. They have good arms over there.”

By the end of the fifth, Yankees fans who had begun the evening booing José Altuve as a symbol of the Astros’ cheating scandal were booing their own players instead, chasing them off the field with an audible discontent that was not disproportionate to the silence of their bats. Asked later if they noticed fans leaving, each Yankee that marched in front of the cameras shook his head and said he hadn’t. Asked what they had to do next, one after the other said some variation of “we need to find a way.”

“We need to get hits and score runs and hopefully score more than they do,” said Rizzo, voice quiet, when asked what needs to change. “That’s really it. That’s as simple as we can put it.”

Then Rizzo left the near-silent clubhouse like all the rest, the absence of answers as loud as any of the cliches he and his teammates could offer.

