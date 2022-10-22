Capitals roar past Kings with a four-goal third period

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals stared down a two-goal deficit as they entered the third period of Saturday night’s battle with Los Angeles at Capital One Arena, struggling to produce offense against Jonathan Quick’s unwavering play in net. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Capitals had the Kings right where they wanted them. The hosts found another gear over the final 20 minutes, scoring four times and holding off Los Angeles for a 4-3 win that kept the Capitals unbeaten in front of their home crowd this season.

Marcus Johansson scored the game-winner, speeding behind the Kings’ net and beating Quick (28 saves) with a wraparound with 5:25 remaining.

The Kings pulled Quick with 2:36 remaining and spent the remainder of the contest with an extra skater but still failed to get the puck past Darcy Kuemper (20 saves).

“I feel like, especially with our ability we’ve shown to come back in games like this, you don’t feel like a goal against is a death wish or anything like that,” said Kuemper. “So I don’t feel any pressure like that, just go out and play steady and we’ll have a chance.”

Advertisement

The game turned in less than a minute of ice time early in the third period. Down 2-0 to start the frame, Nic Dowd pulled a loose puck out of the pile and broke up Quick’s shutout bid to cut the Kings’ lead in half at the 3:11 mark. Just 59 seconds later, John Carlson scored one of his own with a shot that Quick was able to get a glove on but not halt.

"I think as soon as Dowder [Nic Dowd] scored, I felt like, ‘Okay, here we go,’ " said Johansson. “We had some good looks before that. ... We didn’t play bad before it. I think we just kept working hard, I think we executed a little bit better maybe, but we stuck with it and when that first one came you kind of felt like, okay, and it worked out.”

Lars Eller gave the Capitals a lead about five minutes later with a wrist shot from the right circle off a slick cross-ice pass from Dmitry Orlov. The Kings finally answered when Viktor Arvidsson scored on an odd-man rush at 10:31 of the third.

Advertisement

The Capitals (3-3-0) controlled things the rest of the way, even during the extended shorthanded stretch with Quick out of the crease and on the bench. The victory helped eliminate the sour taste of Washington’s 5-2 loss Thursday at Ottawa.

“Coaches always ask us to put more pucks on net, and it’s what we tried to do and get some bodies there and get some greasy rebounds,” said Orlov. “Even if they score, we can keep playing in offensive zone and I think today our forwards did a good job using us and we tried to shoot. It’s big win.”

The Kings (3-4-0) took the lead early in the second period when Sean Durzi beat Kuemper from the slot. Phillip Danault gave the Kings a 2-0 lead after he was left uncovered in front of Washington’s net late in the second period.

Here is what else to know about Saturday’s game:

Kuznetsov returns

Evgeny Kuznetsov made his return after missing Thursday’s game in Ottawa while serving a one-game suspension for high-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs earlier in the week. Kuznetsov expressed contrition early Saturday for his actions.

Advertisement

With Kuznetsov back in the lineup, Washington’s forward lines appeared more stable on paper, but the Capitals’ forwards struggled to stay connected throughout. Kuznetsov has yet to score this season but has recorded five assists — three of which came in the third period against Vancouver last week.

He assisted on Carlson’s goal in the second period.

Power play falters

Washington’s power play was humming going into Saturday with five goals on the man advantage in the past three games. Against Los Angeles, the Capitals couldn’t facilitate anything with the man advantage, going scoreless on three chances and putting just four shots on goal.

A key reason for Washington’s success had been Johansson. He was elevated to the first unit last week as the Capitals moved Kuznetsov to the second unit. Johansson, known for his calm entries into the offensive zone, brought an element of stability to the unit. It didn’t matter against the Kings.

McMichael dilemma

Connor McMichael was a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season after making his season debut against Ottawa. He played 8:33 Thursday and took a fighting major late in the second period. He lacked flash and finish at Ottawa in limited ice time after averaging 10:28 of ice time in 68 games last season.

Advertisement

The dilemma with McMichael is whether he benefits more from being around the veterans in Washington or whether game reps with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., are a better option. McMichael does not need waivers to go down to Hershey and the Capitals could recall him at any point without penalty or an additional transaction.

If McMichael does head down to Hershey, newly signed forward Sonny Milano could be headed to Washington. Milano scored his first goal with Hershey on Saturday night.

GiftOutline Gift Article