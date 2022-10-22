As the Padres win now, CJ Abrams will try to help the Nationals win later

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres swapped players at this year’s trade deadline, both teams believed the blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the West Coast would help the organizations achieve their goal to win a World Series. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Washington traded to compete well into the future. San Diego traded to win now. And with Soto and Bell added to a deep and talented roster, the Padres find themselves one series away from the Fall Classic.

The Nationals didn’t have the luxury of seeing the players they acquired produce immediate results; they didn’t expect to. Three of the players (James Wood, Jarlin Susana and Robert Hassell III) were far away in the low minors. MacKenzie Gore attempted to return from an elbow injury to pitch in the majors but was shut down after four rehab starts, leaving only two players acquired from San Diego — CJ Abrams and Luke Voit — who actually played for Washington this year.

Voit is an established veteran, but Abrams is a developing player the Nationals hope will be their shortstop for years to come. His debut for Washington was a welcome sight during a lost season. He played in 44 games for the Nationals, flashing potential amid some mistakes, and stabilized the middle infield with second baseman Luis García.

“Everything happens for a reason,” said Abrams, who turned 22 this month. “I think I did good, learned something new every day that I can apply to my game, both the offense and defense.”

Before he made his Nationals debut Aug. 15, Abrams had 160 professional games under his belt, including 46 in the major leagues, after being drafted by the Padres with the sixth pick in the 2019 draft. He made his major league debut sooner than expected this spring after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered an injury during the offseason. Abrams and Ha-Seong Kim split time at short, and Abrams was sent down to Class AAA for about six weeks from early May to late June before returning and raising his batting average from .182 to .232 before he was traded to Washington.

The Nationals knew when they acquired him that his defense was ahead of his offense. Manager Dave Martinez placed him at the bottom of the lineup when he was first called up to relieve some pressure, though Martinez did hint that he hoped Abrams would hit higher in the batting order by season’s end.

Abrams looked a bit lost at the plate in his first games with the Nationals — he batted .160 over 53 plate appearances in August. He was hitting flyballs 43.2 percent of the time and didn’t generate much hard contact. So his coaches stressed staying on top of the baseball and shrinking his strike zone.

Abrams also had a tendency to lean toward the plate when he swung instead of toward the pitcher, which he said contributed to his early struggles.

“Diving in — that inside strike looks like a ball, or if I swing I’m going to end up breaking my bat. So, yeah, you can definitely feel it,” Abrams said.

He worked with hitting coach Darnell Coles on correcting his swing. The result? A .303 batting average in September and October and a move up to second in the batting order for his final nine games.

Abrams’s flyball rate dropped to 22.7 percent, while his groundball percentage jumped from 40.5 percent in August to 56.7 percent in September and October. He also increased his hard-hit percentage from 21.6 to 30.3.

“I knew I was going to get comfortable,” Abrams said. “It took a bit longer than I thought, but you can see it out there. I’m getting more comfortable every day, so just [have to] keep it going.”

Abrams still has room for growth. He didn’t hit a home run as a National, and while he probably won’t become a feared power hitter, he can improve upon this season’s .324 slugging percentage. He also needs to cut down his chase percentage, a problem that plagued a handful of young Nationals hitters this year. He chased 41.2 percent of pitches he saw that were out of the strike zone, well above the MLB average of 28.4 percent.

In the field, Abrams said he wants to work on his footwork this offseason to come back a better defender. Abrams displayed a ton of range, repeatedly making spectacular diving stops to help Nationals pitchers this year. He also made routine plays look easy by season’s end.

But he did commit 11 errors in 43 games in the field for the Nationals because he often didn’t get his feet under him, which led to errant throws. Martinez also harped on the need for Abrams to get in position earlier before the pitch.

“We don’t want to nitpick things. We want him to have fun,” Martinez said in September. “But these are the things we’re looking at to make him better. To make him that guy that, when the ball is hit to you, he’s prepared and he’s ready every time that ball is hit.”

The games Abrams played in were insignificant for the Nationals, who were well outside the playoff race. But the Nationals hope those games were opportunities for their young players to grow. If all goes according to plan, a few Octobers from now Abrams will be helping inch the Nationals closer to their championship aspirations instead of watching the postseason from home.

