College football TV schedule: Syracuse-Clemson, Oregon-UCLA get top billing

Syracuse is 6-0 for the first time since 1987 but faces a distinctive step up in competition at Clemson . The Orange’s marquee wins, such as they are, have come against Purdue and North Carolina State, which trotted out a backup quarterback last weekend after starter Devin Leary was lost for the season with an injury. Still, Orange Coach Dino Babers has managed to keep things close with the Tigers during his tenure. In 2017, a Syracuse team that would finish 4-8 shocked a Clemson team that was bound for the College Football Playoff, and two of the last four games between the programs have ended with single-digit Tigers wins. Clemson has won 37 straight games at home, a streak that stretches back to 2016 and is tied for the ACC record set by Florida State from 1992 to 2001, but that doesn’t seem to bother the upstart Orange: “They don’t know what we bring to the table,” linebacker Marlowe Wax said this week. …

The winner of UCLA-Oregon will assume control of first place in the Pac-12, and a Bruins win would have them pointed toward the conference championship game (they already have beaten Utah, one of the four true challengers in the top-heavy league, with a game against Southern California still to come). Whichever of these undefeated teams loses probably is out of the College Football Playoff picture. The Ducks haven’t lost at home since 2018, a 22-game streak that is one shy of the program record. Bruins Coach Chip Kelly hasn’t fared all that well against Oregon, the team he coached from 2009 to 2012 and led to the national title game after the 2010 regular season: The Ducks have won all three games against Kelly’s Bruins, though the past two have been decided by three points apiece. …

Alabama has lost only four regular season games since the start of the 2019 season. Mississippi State has had the unfortunate task of playing the salty Crimson Tide after two of those losses, and it will do so again Saturday when the Bulldogs visit Alabama one week after Nick Saban’s crew was outpaced by Tennessee. The previous two games (in 2019 and 2021) didn’t go so well for Mississippi State, as the Crimson Tide won them by a combined 87-16. This year, the Bulldogs are reeling from the death of freshman walk-on offensive lineman Samuel Westmoreland, who passed away Wednesday. … After outlasting Kansas on Oct. 8 and coming back to beat Oklahoma State in overtime last weekend, TCU probably will be challenged for a third straight game against Kansas State. The Wildcats rank seventh nationally in rushing yards per game (244.5) and 13th in yards per carry (5.7), while the Horned Frogs’ defense has been only middling against the run. Projected winds of 15 to 25 mph could affect the passing and kicking games.