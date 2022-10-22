Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson went back to one of its greatest hits to maintain a perfect record Saturday. The No. 5 Tigers trailed by a double-digit margin in the fourth quarter, then turned to backup quarterback Cade Klubnik and rallied past the Orange for a 27-21 victory to improve to 8-0 and close in on an ACC Atlantic Division title.

Maybe this turns into a pivot point for Clemson, possibly opening the door for Klubnik to claim the starting job from DJ Uiagalelei. Perhaps Uiagalelei’s three-turnover day is an aberration and coach Dabo Swinney goes back to him after a conveniently timed bye week.

Either way, the echoes of a tumultuous week four years ago are hard to miss.

Clemson hasn’t faced a credible quarterback controversy since then — in part because no one was dislodging Trevor Lawrence once he took over until he left for the NFL, in part because there wasn’t a serious alternative to Uiagalelei last season. But back in 2018, there was a brief stretch of tumult on the way to a national title.

Kelly Bryant started the first four games, lost his job to Lawrence and transferred in advance of the Tigers’ home game against Syracuse. Then Lawrence got hurt and the Orange held a multi-possession lead in the fourth quarter before Chase Brice (who has since bounced to Duke and Appalachian State) engineered a comeback for a 27-23 victory. Lawrence returned the next week, and Clemson was never seriously threatened again.

These Tigers aren’t quite as loaded, and Uiagalelei has an extra month of largely solid play to his credit compared to Bryant. Plus, Klubnik (2 of 4 for 19 yards, six carries for 15 yards) didn’t personally light up the stat sheet Saturday, though he did provide stability.

But the fourth quarter against the Orange (6-1, 3-1) made it plenty clear how this Clemson team can navigate its way to the playoff. Will Shipley rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 50-yard jaunt with 11:26 to go. Reserve Phil Mafah had 94 yards and a score on 18 carries.

Uiagalelei might not be Lawrence-esque, but he is good enough to keep the Tigers on track if he can limit his miscues. If he can’t, Swinney’s hook might just come a little earlier later in the season. On Saturday, the Tigers’ quarterback change and subsequent rally came just in time.

Baylor (winner) Return to menu Fortunes shift rapidly in the Big 12, where the absence of both invulnerable titans and complete doormats makes it an entertaining league to watch on a week-to-week (and even game-to-game) basis. The downside of the parity is when a team goes almost a month between victories — as Baylor did before Saturday — it can feel like an eternity. The Bears’ 35-23 victory over Kansas stopped a two-game slide that probably felt worse. They had lost to Oklahoma State, had their open date and then lost at West Virginia thanks largely to self-inflicted mistakes. And things were on the verge of getting worse when Kansas cut a 25-point deficit to five with 6:29 to go. Advertisement Only Baylor (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) got a check-all-the-boxes drive. It kept the clock running for nearly four minutes. It avoided third-and-long situations. And Richard Reese capped a 186-yard day with a 2-yard plunge to seal the victory. Things will not get easier for the defending Big 12 champions, but they still look a lot better after winning for the first time since Sept. 24. His baseball dream didn’t pan out, so he became college football’s oldest QB

Ohio State (winner) Return to menu Another week, another comer swatted away by the No. 2 Buckeyes, who pounded Iowa, 54-10, while forcing six turnovers against the offensively limited Hawkeyes. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has scored at least 45 points in each of its last six games. It has won its four conference games by an average of 35.8 points. The Buckeyes may or may not be the best team in the country. Time will tell on that one. But they’re unquestionably the team that has most effectively steamrolled its competition so far.

Miami (loser) Return to menu The Hurricanes were a special brand of unwatchable in a 45-21 loss to Duke. Advertisement It was not because they lost to the improved Blue Devils, or even that they gave up the last 28 points. Those were not good developments for Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC), but the primary issue was the turnovers. As in eight of them. The Hurricanes’ giveaways led to 24 Duke points, which in a way means things could have been much worse if Duke had been more efficient. Nonetheless, it was an abysmal showing for the Hurricanes, who according to College Football Reference became the first Football Bowl Subdivision team to commit eight turnovers since Central Michigan in the 2017 Potato Bowl. The last power conference team with an eight-turnover day? Nebraska in 2009 against Iowa State. And the last ACC team with one? North Carolina against Miami (Ohio) in 2002. Miami often finds inventive ways to fall short of its excessive preseason hype. Admittedly, this is one that will be pretty hard to forget.