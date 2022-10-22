Commanders place QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve after finger surgery

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders placed quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve Saturday, ensuring he’ll miss at least the next four games as he recovers from finger surgery. Wentz fractured the ring finger on his right (throwing) hand during the second quarter of the Commanders’ win last week in Chicago. He played the rest of the game, at times shaking his hand to alleviate the pain, and said afterward he was “a little sore.”

He flew to Los Angeles last Monday to meet with Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center and underwent surgery the same day. After a few days of post-surgery rehab, Wentz flew back to northern Virginia on one of Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s private jets.

On Friday, Coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Wentz “had a couple of good days” of rehab in L.A. and the team would determine his status after he met with head athletic trainer Al Bellamy.

The Commanders (2-4) had already planned to turn the offense over to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke for at least Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Now, Heinicke will be the starter though at least Week 10, facing the Colts in Indianapolis next week, followed by the Minnesota Vikings at home and the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Heinicke, who signed with Washington in December 2020 as an emergency quarterback, has filled in because of injuries the last two seasons. After starting in place of Alex Smith in Washington’s 2020 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Heinicke replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick after the veteran suffered a season-ending hip injury in the 2021 opener. He went 7-8 last year as the Commanders’ starter.

“I mean that’s why having a guy like that in the position he’s in is tremendous,” Rivera said of Heinicke. “First of all, he’s going to take this as this is his opportunity. He’s not going to look at it any other way. Everything he’s done this week tells you that, ‘Hey, I’m the guy. I’m coming in and I’m playing. I am the guy,’ which is great. Go out and do it. And that’s what he’s going to do.”

Sam Howell, who the Commanders selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft, will serve as Heinicke’s backup, but Rivera didn’t rule out the possibility of him getting time at some point in the season, depending on the circumstances.

“If there’s an opportunity or something like that and it calls for it, yes,” Rivera said. “I’m not going to be so stubborn, I’m not going to do it. This is about growth now. It’s looking at where we are and who we have and what we can potentially be. We have a chance to grow into something and I’d like to see us do that.”

