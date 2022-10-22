DuVal, a surprise in Prince George’s, moves to 6-2 with win over Bowie

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Bowie’s Mason Sessoms raced into the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown seconds before halftime, DuVal’s demeanor was rocked. Frustrated assistant coaches yelled as they tried to comprehend the defensive breakdown. Some players criticized the teammates they deemed responsible for the snafu. The Tigers made their way to the locker room with heads hung.

Dealing with his dejected team, Coach Darian Mckinney delivered an impassioned speech that seemingly propelled DuVal to its 16-13 victory Saturday afternoon in Lanham.

“Look at me, fellas. We are up 9-7,” Mckinney said to the Tigers, who were defensively stout before that touchdown. “We earned this lead and every inch of grass that we’ve gotten today. They didn’t earn [crap]; we made a mistake and gave them one. We already proved we’re the better team, so let’s nail this down and make them earn their place on our field.”

In the second half, the Tigers did just that.

DuVal (6-2) asserted its dominance beginning with its second possession after the break. It burned roughly seven minutes of game time and punctuated a 64-yard drive, with a nine-yard touchdown run from senior running back Nurudin Sesay.

“All year we’ve been preaching to these guys about being the aggressor and taking what we want on the field,” Mckinney said. “To see our guys punch them in the mouth like that on that drive was special and shows that the culture here is starting to shift.”

Bowie (5-3) would close the deficit to 16-13 a few drives later on a sneak from backup quarterback Devontae Trowell, who replaced the Bulldogs’ injured two-way star, Je’Vaughn Sargent, in the fourth quarter. But that was it.

Both teams entered the game with an extra bit of motivation, as the winner would take the inside track to host a first-round game in the Maryland state playoffs as the No. 3 or 4 seed.

So as expected, the game featured tons of trash talk and big hits. When the game clock reached zero, the Tigers marched to midfield and waved goodbye to Bowie.

After being picked to finish 13th out of 24 schools in a preseason poll of Prince George’s County coaches, DuVal can clinch its first home playoff game in more than 10 years with a win over Laurel next weekend.

“I’m not even sure how to talk right now,” senior Alhaji Mansaray said. “At the beginning of the year, everyone was calling us trash, but we just tuned all that noise out and focused on what we had in our locker room. Now we’re about to get a playoff game at the crib. We gon’ celebrate this one fasho, but then we locking in on Laurel. Job not finished.”

