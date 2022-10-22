Another slow start dooms Navy in loss to Houston

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An explosion of sound erupted from the stands midway through the first quarter Saturday as a Navy Midshipman proposed to his girlfriend with a ring and a bouquet of bright red flowers. The announced crowd of 32,443 roared under a cloudless sky inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That was one of the few moments to truly celebrate as Navy trailed by 14 points less than 10 minutes into the game against the Houston Cougars and never led in a 38-20 loss.

“We ran into a buzz saw today,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “And got our butts whipped in all phases. … Our kids are hurting right now in the locker room. We got whipped today.

“Got punched in the mouth today. Wipe the blood off our face and come back and keep swinging.”

The Navy offense reverted to its dismal ways after consecutive strong efforts against SMU and Tulsa, as it accounted for just seven points before a late touchdown. Quarterback Tai Lavatai threw for 125 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed for 30 yards on 16 carries. The passing stats are a bit deceiving as he threw a 41-yard touchdown to Jayden Umbarger with the game out of reach. All of that came a week after he rushed for a career-high 120 yards, threw for 138 and accounted for four touchdowns. Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 89 yards and a score. Eavan Gibbons led the defense with 12 tackles and Rayuan Lane added 10.

“I don’t think I played a good game at all,” Lavatai said. “I think those self-inflicted wounds are mainly on me today. I think those two picks were on me. There wasn’t anything that they did. Just two bad decisions.”

On the opposite sideline, Houston Quarterback Clayton Tune threw a career-high five touchdowns and tied the stadium record set by Virginia’s Bobby Goodman in 1992. He finished with 261 yards without an interception and used his legs to fluster the Navy defense to the tune of 43 yards on the ground. Nathaniel Dell caught eight passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns while Samuel Brown had five for 33 yards and a pair of scores. Stacy Sneed rushed for 100 yards on 20 attempts.

The Midshipmen (2-5, 2-3 AAC) found themselves in trouble immediately as Tune hit Dell for a 23-yard connection on the first snap of the afternoon. Dell entered the game ranked 13th in touchdown catches (6) and would add two more scores before halftime.

Big plays doomed Navy in a 40-34 loss to SMU last week and the defense was rocked on its heels out the gate again Saturday. Tune converted a third down with a 28-yard pass to tight end Christian Trahan on the fourth snap of the game. The Cougars (4-3, 2-1) took a 7-0 lead after Tune threw a 6-yard touchdown to Dell with 12:06 left in the first quarter.

Slow starts have been a major issue for the Midshipmen as they began the day 0-4 in games in which they gave up a score on the opening drive. Lavatai was intercepted by Jayce Rogers to end the first Navy possession after the ball fluttered out of his hand. Houston took over at the Navy 35-yard line and needed seven plays to go up 14-0 after Tune and Dell connected on their second touchdown of the day from 11 yards out. The Midshipmen have now been outscored 61-17 in first quarters this season.

“That was my only message this week: fast start, fast start, fast start,” Niumatalolo said. “And we keep putting ourselves in holes. It’s frustrating.”

Even when things were going well, Navy had soul-crushing mistakes that killed opportunities to rally. After cutting the lead to 14-7 following a fumble recovery and a Fofana 25-yard touchdown run, Houston drove to the Navy 3-yard line before being settling for a field goal. The Midshipmen, however, were called for an illegal formation for lining up over the snapper, which gave Houston a first down. Tune threw his third touchdown on the next snap to go up 21-7 with 5:18 left before halftime.

“We practiced starting fast. We talked about it,” Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen said. “It’s something that hadn’t worked and got to a point where our kids talked about it all week. We started fast in the hotel this morning, which was step one. We were alert, we had good meetings, good walk-throughs and then started fast in the football game as well.”

Still, there was optimism when Navy responded with its best drive of the first half and moved to the Houston 21-yard line. But the drive stalled and a Daniel Davies 41-yard field goal was blocked and the Cougars led 21-7 at halftime.

Things got sloppy for both teams after the break.

Navy went three-and-out on the opening possession of third quarter, then Dell fumbled the ball back on the first snap of the ensuing drive. The Midshipmen took over at the Houston 32-yard line, but went three-and-out and missed a 47-yard field goal. Houston got the ball back, was called for a hold, a false start and then Tune was strip sacked by Jacob Busic. Jianni Woodson-Brooks scooped and scored to cut the Houston lead to 21-14 with 10:16 left in the third quarter.

Houston settled for a 24-yard field goal to go up 24-14 with 6:25 left in the third quarter. Then it was Navy’s turn for a stomach-turning mistake. Lavatai threw his second interception of the day as he stared down the intended receiver and cornerback Art Green made the easy catch and retuned it 28 yards. Tune threw his fourth touchdown five snaps later, this one to Brown, to extend the lead to 31-14 with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter. Navy turned the ball over on downs on the next possession and that essentially ended any serious comeback hopes.

“I never questioned our effort,” Busic said. “We’re going to play hard every game. When we let up 38 points like that … that’s just missed assignments. That’s not really a testament to our effort.

“We’re going to go back in the film room and get it corrected, but I’m sure we’re going to be kicking ourselves when we see the mistakes I made and the team made.”

