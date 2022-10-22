J.D. McKissic’s mastery of his role brings value to Commanders backfield

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the Washington Commanders trailing late in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Carson Wentz uncorked a game-winning touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson. What may have gone unnoticed on the play was a vital blitz pickup by running back J.D. McKissic, which gave Wentz an extra second to set his feet and fire the scoring strike.

The moment, while subtle, was a prime example of McKissic’s comfort in his role with the Commanders.

“He’s an awesome guy, not just on the field but in the locker room as well. Probably one of the most liked guys on the team,” Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke said of McKissic. “Sometimes I’ll start saying the play and he’ll try to finish the play before I can finish it. He knows this offense. If he could throw the ball, he’d probably play quarterback.”

Since the start of the 2020 season, seven different quarterbacks have started a game for the Washington franchise. During this stretch, one of the lone constants has been McKissic, who signed with the team that year and has since been one of the most utilized pass-catching backs in the NFL.

McKissic played in all 16 games in his first season in Washington, racking up 110 targets, 80 receptions, 589 yards and two touchdowns. Only Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints had more catches among running backs that season, and McKissic’s 110 targets remain the most for a running back since Christian McCaffrey was targeted 116 times for the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

McKissic has prided himself on his receiving ability ever since he started playing the position in high school.

“Running back is second nature. Just try to run between the tackles, just make guys miss. There’s a lot more to it, but it was easy for me to become a runner,” McKissic said of his versatility. “Just being a receiver, knowing that I can catch the football, knowing that I can run routes. Once you [go] from running comebacks, running posts, running 18-yard deep ins and they say ‘well now run an arrow, run a flat, check downs.’ That’s easy money.”

Injuries held McKissic to 11 games last season, but he was still targeted 53 times and managed 43 receptions and a career-best 9.2 yards per catch along with a pair of touchdowns. So far this season, he’s been targeted 33 times through the Commanders’ first six games and is second on the team in receptions with 24.

“I’ve been a receiver so I’m automatically looking at their routes. I’m looking like okay, I could do this so now I’m learning the whole concept,” McKissic said. “I’m listening when the offensive coordinator calls out the play, I’m listening to it in the quarterback’s helmet and I’m calling it out in my head at the same time. Just trying to do everything I can to get on the field.”

McKissic’s grasp of the offense, paired with his versatility, helps to create more opportunities for his teammates. Because of his receiving ability out of the backfield, opposing defenses have to prepare for a variety of looks and be aware of his presence. McKissic often uses his understanding of route combinations and coverages to create leverage for the Commanders’ other pass catchers.

“Having J.D. is really big for our offense. I think his ability to run routes outside of the backfield is really big and I think it gives a lot of comfortability for quarterbacks,” star wideout Terry McLaurin said. “I think that’s tough to really game plan for.”

Off the field, McKissic’s veteran poise is felt throughout the locker room. His teammates highlight his ability to lighten up a room with jokes and contagious energy, specifically among his fellow running backs. For second-year back Jaret Patterson, McKissic’s leadership goes beyond his lighthearted nature. Patterson observes the work McKissic puts in, his preparation for games, his long hours at the facility and the way takes care of his body.

“He’s a key part of not just the offense but the whole team. He’s a pro,” said Patterson. “I’m a young guy in the group that kind of leans on him. He’s a vet in our room.”

While his energy is apparent, Commanders Coach Ron Rivera wants him to evolve into a more vocal leader. McKissic understands that responsibility and tries to find balance.

“As far as talking in front of the team, I haven't learned those skills yet,” said McKissic. “I think energy is very important. How I carry myself when things aren't going my way, and how I can still have fun through the storm. As far as being in being in the locker room and making guys laugh and those types of things, that's how I lead.”

With the trio of McKissic, Brian Robinson, and Antonio Gibson, running back has developed into a strength for the Commanders. McKissic’s stability and consistency play a role in that, especially among a young running position group.

“For those young guys, he’s the perfect example of hard work ethic. Doing the little things and understanding how you fit in, what your role is,” Rivera said. “He’s a guy that keeps everything lighthearted. He’s a good fit for what we want, what we’re trying to do, and I really appreciate who he is for us.”

