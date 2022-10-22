Terps do just enough to squeeze past Northwestern and get bowl eligible

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland’s quarterback with three years of starting experience and thousands of passing yards on his résumé had to watch from the sideline. Instead, Billy Edwards Jr., a redshirt freshman who had never before started a college game, trotted onto the field for a critical late drive against Northwestern. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the score tied, Edwards’s job turned out to be simple: Hand the ball off to Roman Hemby, a dynamic young running back, so he could accelerate through a hole and all the way to the end zone 75 yards away. Wearing sweatpants and unable to play because of a knee injury, usual starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa celebrated on the sideline, swinging a Gatorade-branded towel. Edwards, the backup quarterback, wasn’t perfect, but he generated enough of an offensive attack — and benefited from the players around him — to lift the Terrapins to a 31-24 win over the struggling Wildcats.

After Hemby’s go-ahead touchdown, junior safety Beau Brade grabbed an interception to halt Northwestern’s hopes of tying the game. The Maryland offense then successfully drained the clock, sealing the game with Edwards’s 32-yard run on third down. He showcased his ability as a runner with 66 yards, a vital boost throughout the game given his lackluster 166 yards on 18-of-28 passing.

Maryland’s first three drives of the game stalled before the Terps (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) found a rhythm with Edwards under center. They played from behind through much of the game against the Wildcats, who have now lost six straight. This should have been one of Maryland’s least challenging tests of the season, but the absence of Tagovailoa inserted uncertainty into the outcome.

With a bye next week, Tagovailoa, the Terps’ three-year starter, will have extra time to recover from a sprained medial collateral ligament, the injury he suffered a month ago and aggravated last weekend against Indiana. Edwards, a transfer from Wake Forest, led Maryland to a win against the Hoosiers after Tagovailoa left with the injury, but this game marked his first glimpse of extended action at the college level.

Hemby took pressure off the inexperienced quarterback by rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown in the first quarter capped Maryland’s first successful drive in the game, and his final score on the first play of that key late drive tilted the game in Maryland’s favor for good.

On homecoming, the Terps notched their sixth win that makes them eligible for a bowl game. Doing so through eight games is an improvement from last year, when Maryland needed to win its final regular season matchup to earn a bowl berth, and it’s the earliest the Terps have hit the six-win benchmark since 2010.

Maryland’s defense, hampered by injuries and then lapses in the first half, returned from the break and delivered key stops sandwiched between the offensive drives that helped the Terps pull ahead. Maryland faced a 17-10 deficit at halftime, but safety Dante Trader Jr. picked off Brendan Sullivan’s pass during Northwestern’s first possession of the third quarter. The Terps then forced a punt and derailed the Wildcats’ following scoring opportunity with a fourth-down stop.

Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) responded by tying the game on a 72-yard touchdown drive with 3:34 remaining — only for Hemby to quickly quell concerns with his sprint to the end zone.

Maryland’s offense leaned on the running game far more than it usually does with Tagovailoa at quarterback, but star receiver Rakim Jarrett emerged as an effective target for Edwards. He racked up 82 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Partially because of how Maryland spreads the ball around to its playmakers, Jarrett’s production hasn’t matched the lofty expectations that surrounded him entering his junior season. In this game, though, he had a few standout moments that helped the offense that needed time to settle in.

Northwestern had success plowing through Maryland’s offensive line and pressured Edwards often. Edwards led the offense through an erratic first half, with nearly all of its yards (173 of 176) coming on two possessions. After three straight dreadful drives to start the game, the unit finally mustered a methodical march down the field, ending with a 14-yard rushing score from Hemby. Another series stalled, and Edwards strung together some efficient plays with his arm and feet. But after the Terps crossed the 10-yard line, they failed to reach the end zone on five attempts and instead settled for a short field goal.

Injuries again depleted Maryland’s defensive unit: Standout freshman Jaishawn Barham and junior Ruben Hyppolite II, both starting linebackers, missed the game with injuries. Transfer linebacker Vandarius Cowan and freshman defensive back Gavin Gibson, who have each played meaningful minutes, were also out.

Maryland’s defense struggled at times early, allowing the Wildcats to pull ahead. Maryland only gave up one long pass — a 46-yard reception by Malik Washington in the first quarter — but it set up a touchdown. Pass interference calls on back-to-back plays later set up a field goal. But after the break, Maryland limited Northwestern to one touchdown and forced two turnovers that allowed the offense to finally grab a lead.

