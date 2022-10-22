In matchup of WCAC powers, DeMatha shuts down St. John’s

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On its opening drive against DeMatha on Saturday afternoon, the St. John’s football team made dissecting arguably the D.C. area’s best defense appear uncomplicated. The Cadets drove 45 yards with short runs and passes to become the first local team to score a touchdown on DeMatha’s defense. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It was just like, ‘Okay, we got some competition,’ ” DeMatha defensive end Jason Moore said. “We’ve faced other competition, but it was definitely new.”

If No. 2 DeMatha was going to find stiff competition in the area, No. 3 St. John’s, the reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion, was a prime candidate. But after the Cadets’ opening touchdown, DeMatha’s defense reinforced its dominance. The Stags didn’t surrender another point until the final seconds of their 17-14 win in Northwest Washington and stopped the Cadets near the goal line on the final play.

While DeMatha (7-1) has won a WCAC-record 24 championships, St. John’s (5-3) is attempting to become the league’s new powerhouse. Since the Stags last won the WCAC title in 2016, the Cadets have secured two league crowns. While St. John’s went winless against DeMatha between 1994 and 2017, Saturday was the Stags’ second win over the Cadets since 2017.

Advertisement

DeMatha has ascended to the top of the WCAC standings (and a tie with No. 1 Good Counsel) behind its defense. The opening score Saturday by St. John’s was the first defensive touchdown the Stags permitted since their season-opening 11-6 loss to Florida powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons.

When DeMatha allowed that touchdown Aug. 26, players pointed fingers on the sideline.

“Some team’s going to score; some team’s going to make a play,” assistant coach Deno Campbell told his players afterward. “Every team comes out and practices hard every week just like us. When they score, we just can't let up.”

After St. John’s scored Saturday, DeMatha defenders encouraged each other on the sideline. Then in the opening seconds of the second quarter, DeMatha quarterback Denzel Gardner rushed for a touchdown. With 53 seconds remaining in the half, Gardner connected with wide receiver Cody Williams for a 55-yard touchdown that provided the Stags a 14-7 edge.

Advertisement

“When we start playing complementary football with the offense,” linebacker Luke Hackett said, “there's nothing that can stop us.”

In the third quarter, DeMatha safety Tawfiq Byard intercepted two passes, and Hackett, on his 18th birthday, nabbed his first interception. With 4:44 remaining, DeMatha kicker Jackson Peterson converted a 16-yard field goal that ultimately won the Stags the game.

With 21 seconds remaining, St. John’s quarterback Da’Jaun Riggs connected with wide receiver Jason Woods for a 35-yard touchdown. The Cadets recovered the onside kick near midfield. As the game clock expired, Riggs ran 40 yards down the right sideline to the 5-yard line.

There, as usual, DeMatha’s defense stopped him.

“Times like this in the fourth quarter, when it’s hot and it’s hard,” Byard said, “we just strap up and play defense.”

GiftOutline Gift Article