Down early, Phillies lumber up and thump Padres to seize control of NLCS

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — All the Philadelphia Phillies faced Saturday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series was a four-run deficit seven batters into the game, a bullpen devoid of A-list options and the sudden and frightening awakening of San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto, whom they much preferred in a drowsy state. Oh, not to mention Game 5 looming the next afternoon, each passing minute bringing the Sunday morning alarm clock a little closer.

But a quick accounting of what the Phillies still had on their side was no small comfort to the 45,467 fans who jammed into Citizens Bank Park to see the latest exploits of the team that has spent this autumn winning their hearts.

They still had the lead in the NLCS. They still had Bryce Harper and his merry band of fastball-destroying-lumberjack teammates. And by the end of a wild and electrifying night, the Phillies had a 10-6 victory over the faltering Padres, as well as a staggering realization:

Advertisement

Win again Sunday in Game 5 and this late-blooming outfit, third-place finishers in the NL East with 87 wins, will be heading to the World Series.

On a night of huge swings of both lumber and momentum, the Phillies took the lead for the first time with a four-run barrage in the bottom of the fifth, the big blows a two-run homer from first baseman Rhys Hoskins, his second of the night, and an RBI double by Harper, also his second of the night.

Harper, who turned 30 last week, has spent this month looking like a cross between 2021 Bryce — a hitter who won the NL’s MVP award — and Babe Ruth himself. He has 10 extra-base hits this postseason, including four homers, and is hitting .421 with a 1.345 OPS.

The Phillies would tack on homers from Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, as the first four hitters in their lineup combined to go 7 for 13 with four homers, two doubles and eight RBI.

Advertisement

By the end of the Phillies’ onslaught, it was almost difficult to remember how this whole thing started, three-something hours earlier. There was a time when the Phillies weren’t even sure how they would make it out of the top of the first inning. Then again, the Padres could say the same thing.

The first inning alone took 48 minutes to complete. The de facto starting pitchers, Philadelphia’s Bailey Falter and San Diego’s Mike Clevinger, combined to face a total of 10 batters and retired just two of them. It became the first postseason game in which neither pitcher made it out of the first inning since Game 4 of the 1932 World Series, when the pitchers were Johnny Allen of the Yankees and Guy Bush of the Cubs.

(Those pitchers, incidentally, combined to win 35 games in 1933, so there is still hope for Falter and Clevinger.)

Advertisement

By that point, the NLCS was veering close to a state of pure delirium. Extrapolating that first inning across an entire game would have meant a final score of 36-27 in about eight hours’ time, with the teams’ respective shortstops pitching the final inning or two.

While order was soon restored — in the form of Phillies right-hander Connor Brogdon and Padres right-hander Nick Martinez, who combined to retire 16 of the 17 batters they faced — it was a temporary reprieve.

The middle innings felt like a succession of rounds of a heavyweight brawl, with the teams trading blows then repairing to their respective corners to regroup. Soto’s homer in the top of the fifth broke a 4-4 tie, but the Phillies answered with four in the bottom half of the inning, on Hoskins’s two-run homer, Harper’s RBI double and an RBI single off the second-base bag by Nick Castellanos.

Advertisement

An inning later, Schwarber’s towering blast to straightaway center — the third of this postseason for the NL’s home run champ — made it 9-6.

The Padres had gone ahead 6-4 on Soto’s first homer of the postseason, a two-run blast on a slider from Phillies lefty Brad Hand. The signs were everywhere that a breakthrough was coming — chiefly a spate of rocket-launched liners that kept finding the gloves of opposing fielders. But the Padres hope Saturday night’s breakthrough will be the start of a push similar to the one Soto authored in 2019 for the Washington Nationals, when he hit five homers, drove in 14 runs and posted a .927 OPS on the way to a World Series title.

Saturday night’s slugfest was perhaps predictable when one examined the state of the respective pitching staffs. With both teams out of trusted starters, and facing the daunting prospect of up to five games in five days, both resorted to glorified bullpen games for Game 4.

Advertisement

San Diego’s Clevinger, a two-time survivor of Tommy John surgery, posted a 6.42 ERA in his final six starts of the regular season, then got shelled by the Dodgers in Game 1 of the Division Series and had not been seen on a mound since until Saturday night.

Falter, meantime, hadn’t pitched at all in 17 days and was making his postseason debut.

Even with some serviceable middle relief from the likes of Brogdon, Andrew Bellatti, Hand, Noah Syndergaard and David Robertson, by which point the Phillies had built a three-run lead, there was still the matter of those final six outs and the lack of trustworthy options for securing them.

Robertson’s tidy work in the seventh earned him a second inning of work, and he set down the side in order. The ninth would belong to right-hander Zach Eflin, who had thrown 17 pitches the night before and lugged a 6.75 ERA this postseason into the assignment.

Eflin set the side down in order as well, and the Phillies went off into a short night with a 3-1 series lead and an opportunity the next day to win a pennant to fly forever over South Philly.

GiftOutline Gift Article