USWNT drawn with Netherlands in World Cup group stage

The pathway for the U.S. women's national soccer team to win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title next year will include a group-stage showdown with the country it defeated in the 2019 final, the Netherlands, and could have a clash with second-ranked Sweden in the round of 16.

In a draw conducted Saturday, the top-ranked Americans were placed atop Group E in a tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. They will play all first-round matches in New Zealand, opening July 22 against first-time participant Vietnam in Auckland before clashing with the eighth-ranked Netherlands on July 27 in Wellington and the winner of a qualifying playoff Aug. 1 in Auckland.

The possibilities in that last match are No. 23 Portugal, No. 41 Thailand or No. 58 Cameroon.

With a 20-1-3 record in group play, the United States is not expected to have much trouble earning one of the group’s two places in the knockout stage. If rankings hold form, it would face No. 14 Italy, the second-best team in Group G, in the round of 16 in Sydney.

By finishing second in the group, however, the Americans would likely face Group G favorite Sweden, which beat them in the 2021 Olympic group stage. The United States and Sweden met in the group stage of the previous five World Cups, with the Americans winning three, losing one and tying one.

Six stadiums in Australia and four in New Zealand will host the 64 matches, culminating with the Aug. 20 final in Sydney.

All but three participants are set. A 10-nation playoff Feb. 18-23 in Auckland will complete the 32-team field, the largest since FIFA launched a women’s championship in 1991.

The teams vying for the remaining slots are Taiwan, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Portugal.

Seven teams have participated in every World Cup (United States, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Nigeria, Norway and Sweden), while five will debut next year (Morocco, Philippines, Ireland, Vietnam and Zambia). The number of newcomers could swell after the playoff in February.

Though the Americans will arrive at the World Cup as one of the favorites, they’ve got their work cut out for them. Early this month, they lost consecutive games for the first time in 5½ years, falling at fourth-ranked England, 2-1, and No. 6 Spain, 2-0. They’ll resume preparations with two friendlies against third-ranked Germany, Nov. 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Nov. 13 in Harrison, N.J.

The run-up to the World Cup will include four friendlies: two in the Feb. 13-22 international window and two in the April 3-11 slot. The opponents and venues have not been finalized.

Draw results

FIFA ranking in parentheses

Group A: New Zealand (22), Norway (12), Philippines (53), Switzerland (21).

Group B: Australia (13), Ireland (24), Nigeria (45), Canada (7).

Group C: Spain (6), Costa Rica (37), Zambia (81), Japan (11).

Group D: England (4), playoff winner, Denmark (18), China (15).

Group E: United States (1), Vietnam (34), Netherlands (8), playoff winner.

Group F: France (5), Jamaica (43), Brazil (9), playoff winner.

Group G: Sweden (2), South Africa (54), Italy (14), Argentina (29).

Group H: Germany (3), South Korea (17), Colombia (27), Morocco (76).

