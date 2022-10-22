Who roots for the backup? When it’s Taylor Heinicke, just about everyone.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Legend of Taylor Heinicke was almost born in St. Louis. It was February 2020, around the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and merely a week into the inaugural season of the rebooted XFL. Heinicke, a former Old Dominion standout, was the backup quarterback for the St. Louis BattleHawks in their season-opening win over the Dallas Renegades.

Afterward, Heinicke and starting quarterback Nick Fitzgerald celebrated their first victory by crushing cans of Bud Light Seltzer on their forehead and chugging the contents as the locker room erupted.

Had the XFL lasted a full season, the BattleHawks’ locker room party would have been immortalized on T-shirts.

“We actually did a Seltzer-bration shirt that was ready to go to market, but then covid happened and the league shut down,” said Jamie Mottram, the president of the D.C.-based sports apparel company BreakingT. “So the whole thing with Taylor Heinicke actually goes back to the BattleHawks where he was a backup but still, somehow, a fan favorite.”

Nine months later, BreakingT got another shot at making a Heinicke T-shirt. This one featured an image of Heinicke’s pylon dive touchdown in Washington’s wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, framed around the words “The Legend of Taylor Heinicke” in white lettering.

Thousands sold almost instantly, Mottram said, making it one of the company’s top-selling NFL player shirts. The top shirt featured Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers kneeling under the words “I still own you,” a message he shared last year with Chicago Bears fans.

How an unknown and undersized quarterback from Old Dominion became an overnight star whose popularity spiked close to that of a player he once idolized is truly the stuff of legend, and the next chapter begins Sunday, when Heinicke will start in place of the injured Carson Wentz as the Commanders host none other than Rodgers and the Packers at FedEx Field.

The quarterback change is Washington’s ninth since Ron Rivera took over as coach in 2020. But for many players — and many of their fans — this switch is a breath of familiarity and welcomed jolt.

“The kid is a gamer,” tight end Logan Thomas said of Heinicke. “I think everyone knows that.”

‘Keep the wing warm’

Before the start of the Commanders’ season-opener against the Jaguars, the franchise unveiled its renovated team store at FedEx Field, a 6,200-square-foot room on the club level packed with the franchise’s newly branded Commanders apparel. Standing in the back were four mannequins sporting the jerseys of some of the team’s star players: Wentz, starting defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller — and Heinicke.

How many other teams promote their backup quarterback like that?

And before the start of most games at FedEx, the first row of the south end zone is populated with No. 4 jerseys and fans screaming “Heinick-eeee!” with the hope he will agree to a selfie or two during warmups. He did in Week 5, delighting a group of loyalists before the start of the Commanders’ loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Find someone who loves you the way Washington fans love Taylor Heinicke. pic.twitter.com/JwjGXwYEFY — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2022

Though it was clear Wentz was acquired in the offseason to be the starter, the Heinicke fan group made its presence known in training camp. Heinicke was among the regular holdovers after workouts signing footballs and taking selfies with fans, sometimes staying as long as 45 minutes post-practice.

“I always see the Heinicke jerseys,” rookie tight end Cole Turner said. “He’s a guy who’s beat all the odds to get the point he’s at now. Just the way he plays, it earns everyone’s respect around here. I always tell him to keep the wing warm because you never know when we’re going to need you.”

Heinicke’s rise started long after he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015. After two years there, with Scott Turner as his quarterbacks coach, Heinicke bounced to the Patriots, Texans and Panthers. In Carolina, he was reunited with Turner and his offensive system.

In December 2020, Washington signed Heinicke almost literally off the couch. He was staying at his sister’s house and sleeping on her couch while studying for a graduate degree in mathematics when he got the call to be Washington’s emergency quarterback in case of a coronavirus outbreak — a call that ultimately revived his football career.

Heinicke knew the scheme and he knew much of the staff in Washington, but the fans didn’t know him. That changed when he was thrust into the starting role against the Bucs and Tom Brady. Heinicke had more than 300 passing yards, another 46 on the ground, two total touchdowns and, soon, the respect of his teammates for his effort and fearless play in the loss.

His pylon-dive touchdown in the third quarter became his signature moment. His teammates’ reactions to the score served as testimonies to his grit. When Heinicke stood up after the play, teammates encircled him in celebration, and defensive end Chase Young pointed to the back of Heinicke’s jersey as cameras zoomed in and yelled “Heinicke!”

Never heard guys praise a teammate quite like Washington's players praised Taylor Heinicke on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/y1FHbJaZGZ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2021

A visual of Heinicke’s touchdown and of Young’s declaration for the cameras are both imprinted on T-shirts now.

“We just know he’s gonna go hard. He’s a dawg,” Young said this week. “Relentless. The dude, you can’t really break him. And he’s good. S---, he can f---ing play.”

‘The perfect backup’

Shortly after the playoff loss to the Bucs, Washington re-signed Heinicke to a two-year contract. But they also signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million contract that, in cost alone, guaranteed him the starting job.

But Heinicke took over just 16 snaps into the season after Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury.

In talking with reporters the week after the team’s season-opening loss to the Chargers last year, Heinicke was asked facetiously if he had landed a partnership with Heineken, the beer company with the similar name.

Heinicke smiled and said no, but that he “might have to start calling Bud Light.”

Minutes afterward, Bud Light tweeted “ready and waiting,” and within two days, the “BudLighticke” campaign began on social media.

Heinicke, unknown less than a year earlier, was a local celebrity and marketable sensation. He went 7-8 as a starter last season, creating a highlight reel of pylon dives and mesmerizing throws, all while showing enough charm to win over fans even amid a losing streak.

“He’s the perfect backup quarterback,” Mottram said. “People love backup quarterbacks to begin with, and especially in D.C., where there’s a history of love affairs with backup QBs. But his story is so easy to root for, and the way he plays, while maybe not at an all-pro level, is really fun to watch. He’s just a winning quarterback in terms of having that kind of attitude and perseverance and moxie.”

But he also reminded of Washington’s need at the position. Heinicke had the want and the competitive drive, but not the arm, nor the size, and his play seemed to have a ceiling. The Commanders made it clear they would search for another starter in the offseason, and Heinicke didn’t question it.

“Yeah, I understood it and I get it,” Heinicke said. “You’re always looking for the next best guy in this league, and that’s the only way you get better. So, I understood it, I accepted it, and I just kept working hard, and that’s the only thing I could do. That’s the only thing I could control.”

Wentz, in many ways, is the antithesis of Heinicke. He’s tall; he can throw rockets; he was a No. 2 overall draft pick with starting experience. And after two trades in as many seasons, his character and personality fit were questioned when he arrived.

As Washington’s offense lagged, frustration mounted and inevitably was directed at the quarterback who has been rendered to mostly a pocket passer because of previous injuries. The only reprieve was an ugly win in Chicago in Week 6. Wentz played through the pain of a fractured finger and underwent surgery in Los Angeles four days later.

“I remember Carson telling me right after the game that he felt like he had a cracked finger, and I told him I was going to pretend like he didn’t say that to me,” Heinicke said. “I had some plans to go play some golf down in Norfolk.”

‘A very likable dude’

Anywhere else, with any other player perhaps, another quarterback switch might seem a burden to a team that endures multiple swaps annually.

But in Heinicke, Washington’s pass-catchers are returning to familiarity. No Washington quarterback has played as much as he has in the past three seasons. And few players, especially backups, have the respect he has within the locker room — with the offense, defense and special teams.

“Whether he’s making plays down the field, extending the plays with his legs, diving for pylons, he’s a guy who’s always just going to leave it out on the field,” receiver Terry McLaurin said. “And I think anybody who’s on this team is going to respect that. Just his ability just to leave every ounce of what he’s got on the field, I think we all respect that and we want to do whatever we can to support him.”

Added rookie wideout Jahan Dotson: “I always say he’s the coolest quarterback in the room with the most swag. … I’m big on sneakers. His sneaker game, day to day he’s bringing in some cool dunks and stuff like that.”

And punter Tress Way: “I would say top-tier in terms of golf pairings. And then ultimately, his consistency as a dude and as a friend. He’s never too high, never too low. Just very reliable with friendship, on the field. A very likable dude.”

Familiar, but better

Rivera has said Heinicke’s presence is a bit like having another coach because of his experience in and knowledge of the offense. His return adds swagger to the position, a dose of confidence and toughness, and certainly some mobility that could benefit the offense.

Heinicke spent part of his offseason in California working with Adam Dedeaux, a former baseball player who is now a private quarterbacks coach to many in the NFL, including Wentz.

After nearly a full season as a starter, Heinicke set out to improve the weaknesses others cited in his game, including the velocity on his throws.

“I was really just kind of using my arm last year,” he said. “Wasn’t really getting my hips into it at times. I think that’s where you get all your power from. I’ve tried to use my hips a lot more. It’s kind of like a golf swing — it’s pretty much the same exact thing as a golf swing. Golfed a lot and tried to work on those mechanics. That was my offseason.”

Heinicke said he also poured over his game tape from last season to pick apart the mistakes and develop consistency. Teammates have said they see an even greater confidence in him, but they’ve also cited familiar traits that could be valuable again.

“The way he’s driving the ball down the field is definitely a lot better for us receivers,” McLaurin said. “It gives us a chance to track the ball down the field and give us a chance to make plays. … I think just his ability to extend plays will possibly help us in that area as well.”

Heinicke’s knowledge of the system also could make the game plan more flexible.

“When he gets out there and you know he has command, he’s going to see something,” Rivera said. “There’s a chance that because of his experience in it, he could change something. He and I talked, and I said, ‘If you see something and you want to do something, do it.’ Because he has that feel.”

Heinicke said his 15 games as a starter last season and his six on the sideline to start this season have helped him see the “bigger picture” on the field.

He, and others, also know the power of just one game to turn around a season and grow a legend.

“All it takes is one,” Mottram said. “If they win just one game, everyone is going to be whipped into a frenzy. And if they go on a run, you can expect that you’re going to be getting some new Taylor Heinicke shirts.”

