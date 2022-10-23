Packers’ struggles on offense persist in loss to Commanders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, Aaron Rodgers has made a living off his ability to make something out of nothing. Plays like a 61-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers II, which released the Packers from the jaws of defeat as time expired in Detroit in 2015 or any number of dazzling performances versus the Chicago Bears have earned him that reputation.

But as Rodgers lay facedown on the FedEx Field turf after his failed lateral pass careened through the legs of offensive lineman Jon Runyan and out of bounds, one thing became clear: The Packers offense is not what it was. With Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Green Bay dropped below .500 for just the second time under Coach Matt LaFleur. (The first time was last season, when the Packers lost their opener to the Saints and then went on to win seven straight.)

“I talked about simplification last week, but I don’t really know where to go when it comes to that,” Rodgers said. “It has to be something inside, accountability for performance. … It’s just not winning football.”

In years past, the team could put its trust in Rodgers and players like Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson to right the ship. But with Adams in Las Vegas with the Raiders, Cobb injured and in the twilight years of his career and Nelson enjoying retirement, the cure for the Packers’ stagnant offense is tough to identify.

Veterans like Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard, who were supposed to lessen the impact of Adams’s departure, have been riddled with injuries. Second-round pick Christian Watson has struggled to learn the playbook, and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, who exceeded preseason expectations to become the Packers’ third-leading receiver with 234 yards, has struggled with drops. Against Washington, Doubs dropped all four of his targets, including a critical drop on third and two late in the game.

“We’ve been really beating ourselves up,” Doubs said. “This game is more mental than it is physical, so we just got to get out of our heads and play better. But we got to stop beating ourselves up because eventually, the snowball will end. The snowball will melt, and things will get going.”

With Rodgers on pace to throw for fewer than 4,000 yards for the first time since 2017, a season in which injuries limited him to just seven games, opposing defenses have started putting eight men in the box. As a result, the Packers’ talented backfield of A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones has struggled to produce.

Against Washington, the duo combined for just 38 yards on 12 carries.

“I said this earlier to the group, but this situation feels eerie, like, weird,” tight end Marcedes Lewis said. “When have you ever seen dudes loading up the box vs. [Rodgers]? I really don’t know how to put this in words. We have talent, but we just haven’t found that right groove yet.”

When asked about the offense’s failure to launch thus far, Rodgers pointed to a lack of focus and execution, but Lewis, who knows what it’s like to learn the Packers’ scheme on the fly, says that learning LaFleur’s system and also understanding how to adjust and play like Rodgers desires is easier said than done.

“This team is particularly different from any other team, because there’s Matt LaFleur’s offense, and then there’s [Rodgers’s] offense,” Lewis said. “Sometimes they fuse, but sometimes they don’t. Regardless, you got to be on your p’s and q’s all the way around. There’s no real timeline to learning this stuff; you just have to keep evolving and working until you get comfortable.”

The Packers trail the 5-1 Vikings in the NFC North, and they have a Sunday-night meeting with the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills waiting in the wings. Green Bay must figure things out in a hurry.

“It really doesn’t need to be a whole lot of talking,” Lewis said. “The quickest way to bounce back from a loss is to just lean on your work. Constant repetition creates conviction, and that’s how you win in this league.”

