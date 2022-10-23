Capitals’ Dmitry Orlov continues steady play amid uncertain future

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In any discussion regarding the Washington Capitals’ aging championship core, the names most commonly mentioned are Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson. One name often left out of the conversation is Dmitry Orlov. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His strong on-ice skills have often gone unheralded alongside the flashier play of those other stars who have highlighted Washington’s lineup for the past decade. Individual recognition or not, Orlov has grown into a reliable player for the Capitals over his 11-year NHL tenure — and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

Orlov, 31, is in the final year of the six-year, $30.6 million deal he signed in 2017. He and Capitals management want to see the Russian end his career in Washington.

“He’s been a good pick and has had a real good, solid career,” said Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan of the 2009 second-round draft choice. “He’s gone under the radar in my mind. People probably underrate how good a player he is and take for granted that we count on him that much every night. He’s had a great career so far.”

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with The Washington Post, MacLellan said he didn’t want to disclose whether contract talks were ongoing with Orlov’s agent, but said the team wants Orlov signed for the foreseeable future. If there is not a deal done before free agency opens in July, Orlov will become an unrestricted free agent.

“We like him,” MacLellan said. “He has got a good role here. He has been a big part of our organization for a long time. We would like to keep him. He does the right things off the ice, too. Good person, mature person. Checks a lot of boxes. We would love to have him here the rest of his career.”

Orlov is the fourth-longest tenured player on the team behind Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson, and has anchored the team’s top defensive pairing for the last five-plus seasons, including 2018 when Washington won the Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

This season, he leads the team in ice time during five-on-five play and is six games shy of passing Sergei Gonchar (654) for the fifth-most games played by a defenseman in franchise history. Orlov has four assists in six games this season, three of which came in the third period of Saturday’s 4-3 win over Los Angeles. Last season, Orlov had a career-high 12 goals and recorded 23 assists while playing on a shutdown pairing with Nick Jensen.

Washington’s next game is Monday in New Jersey.

Orlov said he tries to not think about what will come ahead, but it’s hard to ignore. Six of the Capitals’ seven blue-liners on the active roster are playing on expiring contracts this season. Carlson is the lone defenseman signed for longer, with a deal that runs through 2026-27.

“I think everybody thinks about that because you know where you want to be in the future,” Orlov said. “Especially when you have family, you [have to] think about more than yourself. In our world you still have to play and play good. Also still have to enjoy having time on the ice after so many years.”

Advertisement

Orlov sees Washington as his home with his wife, Varvara, his three-year-old son Kirill, and their cat, Joy. The family also has an apartment outside Moscow, where they’ve spent time in the offseason the last four years.

They’ve liked their home in Russia, but have felt comfort each time they come back to Washington. It’s here where they’ve raised Kirill, now in kindergarten, and where his parents hope that sometime this winter he’ll will learn how to skate — if he wants.

“We want to put him to a perfect timing,” Orlov said. “When he is ready it will be exciting. We don’t want to push him. We have to be smart with him. We want him to still have the toys and he is still a kid. We don’t want to put him in an adult’s life right away.”

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has known Orlov since the two were young up-and-comers in the Capitals’ organization, credits Orlov’s success to his training with old school Russian coaches and his work ethic. In Kuznetsov’s mind, not a lot has changed since they both entered the league, save for a few notable exceptions.

Advertisement

“He definitely speak English better,” Kuznetsov said laughing. “More mature and older and he gets much more serious but there is a few days when the real ‘Dima’ is around us and he is funny. When he is trying to be professional and all that s—- and gets too serious, I don’t like that ‘Dima.’ I like the ‘Dima’ I know.”

T.J. Oshie called Orlov an “undercover beauty,” even if he doesn’t understand what he says half the time.

“I’m pretty sure he’s chirping at the other Russians sometimes,” Oshie said. “I can’t understand, I don’t speak Russian, but sometimes you hear it going.”

Matt Irwin praised Orlov’s offensive play and his physicality. Irwin said “pound for pound he might throw some of the hardest checks off the rush” he’s ever seen.

“He’s got such good timing with it … low center of gravity, powerful,” Irwin said. “A lot of the time it isn’t guys coming across the middle. He just stands them up as they come across the blue line, head on. Initial stop up and drive right through and that is a hard hit to make.”

For now, Orlov will look to continue his consistent play on both sides of the ice, with the hope that his career in Washington will continue as well.

“To be in the same spot for so long it is home,” Orlov said of D.C. “ … we feel good as a family here. We will see what will happen.”

GiftOutline Gift Article