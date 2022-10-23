With Taylor Heinicke in charge, Commanders find a way to rally past Packers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The boos started at the first half’s two-minute warning — and they were followed by chants of “Sell the team!” The Washington Commanders had just thrown away another chance to score Sunday and, during the break in the action, co-owner Tanya Snyder appeared on the big screen as part of a public-service announcement about breast cancer.

The crowd at FedEx Field erupted. Had there not been so many Green Bay Packers fans in attendance, their voices would’ve carried even farther.

But Taylor Heinicke heard it. Not long after the Commanders returned for the second half, the replacement quarterback launched a 37-yard pass that fell into the arms of wide receiver Terry McLaurin as he dived for the go-ahead touchdown catch.

Lifted by newfound hope, the crowd erupted.

After stumbling to a 0.0 passer rating early in the game amid poor throws and an interception returned for a score, Heinicke rebounded in the second half as the Commanders notched a 23-21 win, their second in a row.

As Washington improved to 3-4, Heinicke finished 20 for 33 for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for an 85.5 passer rating. His stat line could’ve been much worse.

The undrafted fan favorite, tabbed to start as Carson Wentz recovers from finger surgery, began Sunday’s game 0 for 4. Despite starting 15 games last season and having the most experience in this offense of any Washington quarterback, his timing clearly was off. A first-quarter pass intended for McLaurin up the middle was thrown behind the receiver and nearly got picked off. A few plays later, after the Commanders recovered a muffed punt in the Packers’ red zone, Heinicke tossed a fade to tight end Cole Turner from the 3-yard line that was too high and had too much velocity.

Washington had to settle for a field goal, trimming its deficit to 7-3. The Commanders later squandered another gift from the Packers, a questionable illegal contact penalty that negated a Heinicke fumble that was run back for a touchdown. Had the play stood, it would’ve been the second turnover the Packers directly capitalized on, following De’Vondre Campbell’s pick-six earlier in the second quarter that had put Green Bay up 14-3.

Instead, Washington, trailing 14-10 at the time, got a do-over and five free yards at Green Bay’s 34. But the drive stalled — and Joey Slye hit the right upright on a 47-yard field goal attempt.

Moments later, the boos rained down. Chants of “Sell the team!” followed, a troubling scenario for the franchise just days after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he believes there’s “merit to remove” Commanders owner Daniel Snyder amid the team’s many off-the-field concerns. Video taken Sunday showed fans being asked by stadium security to put down signs that read “Sell the team.”

During a pregame ceremony featuring more than 100 alumni and former cheerleaders at the stadium’s Legends Plaza, Tanya Snyder yelled, “Hail to the Redskins!” eliciting a roar from some former players. There was no attempt to correct herself after using the team’s defunct name, which made for an interesting juxtaposition to the team’s lengthy rebrand and insistence of culture change.

Commanders fans in the stadium issued a much louder message near the end of the first half, but their tune changed as the play improved.

To start the second half, Washington needed just five plays to reach the end zone and grab the lead. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel broke off a 16-yard run, tight end Armani Rogers added nine yards on a catch, then Heinicke threw that 37-yard rainbow to McLaurin.

That moved the Commanders ahead and put the momentum squarely in their favor as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s frustration with his receivers mounted for the scuffling Packers (3-4). Washington then turned in a clock-eating drive that included two negative plays before Slye knocked in a 31-yard field goal that made it 20-14.

As Washington’s offense has waffled between bad and abominable, its defense has steadily improved. The defensive line was the only one in the league to feature three players with 20 or more quarterback hits through Week 6. In a win at Chicago the previous week, its goal-line stops were the difference. On Sunday, its stop on a Green Bay fourth and one at the Washington 37-yard line early in the fourth quarter all but saved the win.

Washington got the ball back and moved to Green Bay’s 2-yard line before Slye was called out again. The Commanders’ inability to finish in the red zone has become an alarming trend but is just one of many issues on a lengthy list.

Slye knocked in a 19-yard field goal this time to expand the Commanders’ lead to two scores at 23-14. After Rodgers responded with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Aaron Jones to close the gap to 23-21 with less than four minutes left, McLaurin intervened to preserve the win.

The receiver caught a 14-yard pass on a critical second and six, sparing the Commanders another third and long that probably would have led to a punt. When they did fall into third and long three players later, McLaurin came up big again, catching a 12-yard lob from Heinicke in tight coverage that moved the Commanders to the Green Bay 44-yard line. The catch pushed McLaurin past the 3,500-yard career mark in receiving.

The crowd again erupted, this time chanting: “Ter-ry! Ter-ry!

After a late punt pinned Green Bay deep without any timeouts, the Commanders staved off a last-second hook and lateral from the Packers, who tried to zigzag their way into the end zone as time expired. When the mayhem ended at last, high-fives and cheers were what came from the stands as Commanders fans headed for the exits.

