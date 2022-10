With quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve after undergoing finger surgery, Taylor Heinicke will make his first start of the season for Washington. Heinicke started 15 games last year, including a 24-10 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. He’ll look to get wide receiver Terry McLaurin involved early against the league’s top-ranked passing defense.

Led by rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders ran the ball well in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears. That success could continue against a Packers defense that has allowed 157 yards per game on the ground over the past three weeks.