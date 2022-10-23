NFL Sunday primer: Returns of Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa highlight Week 7

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa will play on the Sunday of Week 7 of the NFL season. It remains to be seen whether the same can be said of Christian McCaffrey. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Russell Wilson, meanwhile, will be reduced to spectator status. Prescott, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, makes his return to the lineup when they host the Detroit Lions in an early-afternoon game in Arlington, Tex. Prescott missed five games after suffering a fractured right thumb during a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He underwent surgery the following day.

The Cowboys went 4-1 in his absence, winning the first four games started by Cooper Rush before losing last Sunday night at Philadelphia. Rush avoided mistakes until his three-interception performance against the Eagles and the Cowboys relied on their defense. If Prescott gets the offense revved up, the Cowboys perhaps can challenge the front-running Eagles and the second-place New York Giants for NFC East and conference supremacy.

The other significant quarterback return comes Sunday night in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa is set to play for the Miami Dolphins against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing two games due to a concussion suffered during a Sept. 29 game at Cincinnati. He was taken from the field on a stretcher that night and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Tagovailoa’s case led the NFL and the NFL Players Association to conduct a joint review of the level of compliance with the concussion protocols in his evaluation and, ultimately, to enact a change based on their finding that the protocols technically were followed but the outcome was not what was intended.

On the field, the Dolphins have struggled lately. They lost both games missed by Tagovailoa and are 0-3 since starting the season 3-0. They will try to get back to resembling the formidable team they were in the season’s early stages, when Tagovailoa was effective in utilizing the talents of wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Waddle is listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ injury report for this game because of a shoulder injury.

The Denver Broncos will be without Wilson, who has a hamstring injury, when they attempt to halt their downward spiral by hosting the surprisingly competent New York Jets in a late-afternoon game. Even after trading for Wilson in the offseason and signing him last month to a five-year, $245 million contract extension, the Broncos are on a three-game losing streak and are off to a 2-4 start.

Wilson and the offense have had their issues, most recently in an overtime defeat Monday night to the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif. The Broncos on Saturday ruled out Wilson for this game after originally listing him as questionable on the injury report and calling his playing status a game-time decision.

Backup Brett Rypien is set to make his second NFL start. Rypien is the nephew of Mark Rypien, Washington’s former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers have not specified whether McCaffrey will make his debut when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in a late-afternoon game in Santa Clara., Calif.

The 49ers traded four draft choices Thursday to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey, a former all-pro running back.

McCaffrey joined the Niners in time to be on the practice field Friday. He is back in the Bay Area after playing in college at Stanford. The trade represents a Super Bowl push for the 49ers, as McCaffrey joins wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle and left tackle Trent Williams on a star-laden offense around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But while the Niners have the NFL’s top-ranked defense, they have been mediocre on offense thus far during a 3-3 start to the season.

