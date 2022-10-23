Why Nick Saban didn’t suspend a player who appeared to strike a fan

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like his Alabama teammates and Coach Nick Saban, wide receiver Jermaine Burton was instantly engulfed in a sea of orange after the Crimson Tide’s loss last week to Tennessee in Knoxville. It was a wild scene after the Vols’ 52-49 win as players fought their way toward the locker room, and video later surfaced that appeared to show Burton striking a woman he encountered.

On Saturday, Burton played in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 victory over Mississippi State, with Saban telling reporters after the win that he “didn’t think it was necessary to suspend the guy. If you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either. But I’m not going to divulge that.”

Burton caught two passes for No. 6 Alabama and afterward, Saban offered no further details into the Tennessee incident.

“Look,” Saban said. “I don’t know how many of you have ever been in a situation like that, but I talked to him. He was scared. I was scared. Some of our other players were scared.”

Shortly after Tennessee’s victory ended a 15-year losing streak to Alabama, a Tennessee fan named Emily Isaacs shared a video on TikTok with the caption, “Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday.” She added a thumbs-up emoji and an #ouch hashtag, then later took the account private.

Saban said he stressed that “it’s about having the proper respect for people” no matter what.

“I think you learn to respect other people because we have a responsibility to do that, regardless of the circumstance we’re in. I talked to the guy, we have him in a counseling program,” Saban said. “It’s not an anger management program, as people announced today [and ESPN reported mid-game]. Nobody ever said that. That’s not the problem, that’s not the issue.”

The Volunteers were fined $100,000 by the SEC, which has an escalating scale for violations of its field-access policy. Tennessee was previously fined for a violation that occurred after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

“I think it’s a difficult situation for the league,” Saban said of the fine last week. “It’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation. We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you have to have respect for other people, but at the same time it’s a difficult situation for all of us.”

